Williams F1 on early development halt: When we saw that we'll be 10th, we put all the effort into next year's car

Williams had yet another difficult season in Formula 1. Though the British team bagged a few championship points, they finished 10th in the constructor standings.

Soon after the team realized how difficult it was to fight for ninth and eighth position, they stopped developing their 2022 car and completely shifted their focus to the next year.

Before leaving the team, Jost Capito, former team principal at Williams, did an interview where he explained how the team prioritized the 2023 F1 season and stopped developing their 2022 car after Silverstone.

Capito explained:

"When you see from there that shortly after, the gap to the ninth and eighth, is too big, that it doesn’t make sense to put effort in this year’s car. You would stay 10th, and then you miss out on putting the effort in next year’s car."

"So when we saw that we’ll be 10th, it doesn’t matter what the gap is, then put all the effort into next year’s car. That’s what we did shortly after we had the big upgrade at Silverstone."

Jost Capito further explained how the team was extremely low on finances before the new cost cap regulations were imposed. Hence, the team is still taking small steps to recover and get back into the fight. He clarified how the changes in the cost cap do not bring an immediate change to the performance and overall well-being.

The British team's former team principal said:

"We’re still not there where the others are. That’s why it needs really the long-term view until it’s balanced. You say, ‘oh you all now have the same money, so you should be all on the same level’ - no, the teams went on different levels into the cost cap."

"We see Williams before the cost cap had hardly anything to invest for years. So they fell behind. Now to catch up with the same amount that everybody has, it’s not just solved by throwing money at it."

F1 Twitterati react to Williams development halt in 2022

Many F1-related Twitter accounts started posting about what Jost Capito said about Williams' development halt. Hence, hundreds of F1 fanatics started reacting to the news. Since the British outfit have been at the bottom of the grid for so long, fans have harshly joked about whether they started developing their 2022 car in the first place.

Some Twitteratis also mentioned how Williams and Haas have the same excuses for their lack of performance every season. Others pointed out how the engineers took an extended vacation and started developing the 2023 car in December. Of course, these were quite harsh even though they were simply jokes.

Apart from all the jokes, there were a few people who really hoped to see Williams improve and fight their way back. The old British team has a glittering history which many new Formula 1 fans might be alien to.

Overall, the British team once again had a disappointing season in 2022. They will be working hard to take a step forward in 2023 and gradually take advantage of the new cost cap regulations.

