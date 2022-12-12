After Ferrari, Williams F1 loses its team principal; technical director to resign as well

Williams announced that they will be parting ways with their CEO and team principal Jost Capito, and technical director François-Xavier Demaison after a disappointing 2022 season.

FX Demaison was introduced to the team by Capito in March 2021. The German has helped the team grow in the last two years, and expressed his gratitude after the decision was announced. He said:

“It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons and to lay the foundations for the turnaround of this great team. I look forward to watching the team as it continues on its path to future success.”

Williams Racing @WilliamsRacing Williams Racing Management Update:



Williams Racing announces that after two years at the helm of the Grove-based outfit as CEO and Team Principal, Jost Capito is stepping aside. Williams Racing Management Update:Williams Racing announces that after two years at the helm of the Grove-based outfit as CEO and Team Principal, Jost Capito is stepping aside. https://t.co/w03SQLqrbU

In late 2020, Williams announced that Jost Capito would be the CEO of the team, and in June 2021, he took over the responsibilities of team principal as well after Simon Roberts' departure.

During his tenure, the team saw personnel change with George Russell (who scored a podium for the team) moving to Mercedes and being replaced by Alex Albon, who earlier raced with Red Bull.

After Capito's first year as CEO, the team finished P8 in the standings (2021) with Russell and Latifi. However, the 2022 season was a disappointment for the team. They fell to last place in the standings and could only score a total of 8 points; a huge gap in contrast to AlphaTauri, who finished just above them with 35 points.

Williams to announce their new team principal and technical director 'in due course'

Jost Capito and François-Xavier Demaison worked together back in 2012 with Volkswagen Motorsport in WRC. Their work in the team was a great success, and the German expected the same in F1. However, things did not turn out that way as both will now vacate their roles.

The team stated that they will be announcing new personnel 'in due course.'

formularacers @formularacers_ | BREAKING: Jost Capito has stepped down from his role as Williams CEO.



Williams' Technical Director has also stepped down.



Replacements will be announced in due course. | BREAKING: Jost Capito has stepped down from his role as Williams CEO.Williams' Technical Director has also stepped down.Replacements will be announced in due course. 🚨 | BREAKING: Jost Capito has stepped down from his role as Williams CEO.Williams' Technical Director has also stepped down.Replacements will be announced in due course.

Williams isn't the only team without a team principal for the upcoming season. Since Mattia Binotto's departure from Ferrari, they haven't announced his replacement either.

It will be interesting to see both teams pick their team principals for the upcoming season since there has been no announcement from either.

Poll : 0 votes