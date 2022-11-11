Williams F1 gives Mick Schumacher a glimmer of hope, say 'everyone who has experience and a SuperLicense is an option' for 2023

Williams F1 has given a glimmer of hope to Mick Schumacher by stating that the German could be an option if Logan Sargeant's situation with the Super License points falls through. Talking to Motorsport-Magazin, when specifically asked about Mick Schumacher, Capito said,

“If it doesn’t work out with the SuperLicense [for Sargeant], everyone who has experience and a SuperLicense is an option. We have dealt with all those who come into question. But it hasn’t yet been decided whether Mick will stay at Haas or not. It would not have been possible to do that yet.”

When asked what was the reason behind the team's insistence to give Logan Sargeant a shot after just one season in F2, Capito pointed at the American's qualifying performances. He said,

“First and foremost his development, If you compare his qualifying results in particular with those of his team-mates, he was always better in qualifying – even against a Piastri. That shows that his speed is there. Making a fast driver reliable is possible, but to make a reliable driver who is slow and make them fast, that’s not possible. Just like with the car, it’s exactly the same."

When questioned what were his expectations from Sargeant, Capito said,

“He has to learn. He made the breakthrough, he was really good as a rookie in Formula 2, won races and was always good in qualifying. When he’s with us in the Academy, he also has to get to Formula 1 quickly and show what he can do and learn there.”

Bernie Ecclestone to Mick Schumacher: Forget about F1, do something else

Bernie Ecclestone had recently said that Mick Schumacher should look at other motorsports because his performances had not been impressive enough. As per RTL in Germany, Bernie, when questioned on the prospect of seeing Mick Schumacher in F1 next season, said,

“I don’t think he is in. People were disappointed with his performance – whether it was down to him or the team, we don’t know. But of course, it’s difficult to find someone who will put him in a winning team, because he is not in one of those at the moment.”

He further added,

“Maybe he needs to forget F1 and focus on the other motorsport series. His name is his biggest burden, but he is trying to live up to it as best he can. And that’s what brings him all the problems. That’s why: Forget about it and win in another category.”

Haas is expected to announce its driver lineup before the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, and by the looks of it, Nico Hulkenberg might be replacing Mick Schumacher on the team next season.

