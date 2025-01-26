Williams F1 receives big development boost regarding their new simulator

Williams F1 team will get a major boost to their development program in the 2025 season, as their new simulator will be operational in the early part of the upcoming year. The Grove-based outfit has been languishing behind at the back of the grid for almost the last five years with some small positive shoots in between.

Due to the lack of resources, previously, the iconic F1 team had struggled to keep up the pace with the bigger teams on the grid. But ever since the investment from new owners Dorilton Capital, and James Vowles joining as the new team principal in 2023, they have pushed for changes.

As per Soy Motor, Williams F1's new simulator will become operational in early 2025, allowing them to get rid of the old and almost obsolete one, which they have been using for many years. The key component would help the team enable a better change in the correlation between the sim and the real track action this year.

It is yet another step for the British team in a good direction as they continue to target the new engine regulations in 2026 as a major stepping stone to getting to the front of the grid.

Williams F1 team boss gives his take on possible tensions between Carlos Sainz-Alex Albon

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles stated that he was confident that there would be no tensions between its new pairing of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon as he believed that they do not have a hint of "political bone" in their bodies.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the Brit said:

“One of the elements that are great with Carlos and Alex is that neither one has any politics, they don’t have a political bone, they just want the car to be quick and they want to perform the best that we can within that environment. They both know the challenges of ’25, but the real crux of it is looking forward to what we have in 2026 together.

"So what I’m expecting is insights into where we’re strong during the week to what I already believe and what Alex already believes. What I’m expecting is leadership that with just a few words is able to lead the team in the right direction as we’re moving forward as an organization. What I’m expecting is an individual that will give me everything when any given race begins, because we’re here to make this team successful."

Williams F1 has tied down its driver lineup for the next couple of seasons as both Sainz and Albon's contract expires at the end of the 2026 season.

Despite being on the lower end of the grid, it is one of the strongest lineups due to the racing pedigree and experience of both drivers.

