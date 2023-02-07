Williams' new recruit Logan Sargeant hoping to bring his 'mental toughness' to the team ahead of 2023 season

Williams rookie Logan Sargeant is hoping to bring his 'mental toughness' to his new team in 2023. The American replaced Nicholas Latifi at the Grove-based team after securing his Superlicense in the season-ending F2 race in 2022.

Sargeant is the sport's only American driver and will be looking to impress in the upcoming season with the British team. The Florida-born driver claims he has experienced a lot of ups and downs in his junior career, making him mentally strong and capable of handling immense stress.

The 22-year-old believes this skillset will help him cope with the immense stress of being an F1 driver later this year. The former F2 driver will star alongside Alex Albon at Williams.

Speaking at the launch of Williams' 2023 car, Sargeant said:

"I feel coming through the junior Formula's - it is all about being the best driver you can be. One thing that can benefit me is the years I have done. I have had my ups and downs and mentally that's made me a lot tougher and obviously going into my first season of F1 that's gonna be a challenge and hopefully, I can bring that mental toughness and use that throughout the season."

Formula 1 @F1



Suit up. America is BACK on the F1 grid with



#F1 @WilliamsRacing Born in the USASuit up. America is BACK on the F1 grid with @LoganSargeant in 2023! Born in the USA 🇺🇸Suit up. America is BACK on the F1 grid with @LoganSargeant in 2023! 💪#F1 @WilliamsRacing https://t.co/sDktYIrQyD

F1 will be the US's biggest sport, claims Williams driver Logan Sargeant

Williams Racing's new driver Logan Sargeant believes that F1 will become the biggest sport in the United States of America very soon.

Despite having strong competition from other racing series, the Grove-based outfit's newest driver has high hopes for the sport in his home country. He said:

“It [Formula 1] seems almost as big as NASCAR and IndyCar, if not bigger. It’s hard to say without seeing the numbers,” he continued. “But it seems like it’s pretty popular, and that’s a positive.”

The 22-year-old added:

“Obviously, there’s a lot of diehard IndyCar and NASCAR fans who don’t always like it. But I think with the way the sport is going in America, it will, if it’s not already, it will be the biggest here shortly.”

Formula 1 @F1



Logan Sargeant can't wait to get going with Williams!



#F1 @LoganSargeant A US driver is back on the grid for 2023Logan Sargeant can't wait to get going with Williams! A US driver is back on the grid for 2023 🇺🇸Logan Sargeant can't wait to get going with Williams! 👊#F1 @LoganSargeant https://t.co/Ia5tc50mWd

The USA is to have three races in 2023, proving itself to be a big market for the sport. It will be interesting to see if Sargeant's prediction for the future holds up as the year progresses.

