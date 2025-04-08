Williams replace Carlos Sainz for the 2025 F1 Bahrain GP FP1

Williams Racing is set to replace Carlos Sainz in the FP1 session of the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix. With all teams required to allow some running time to rookies, the Grove-based squad will have junior driver Luke Browning racing in FP1.

Ad

The 2025 F1 season has been a revelation for Williams as they have already earned 19 points in the first three races of the season. Last year, they had only 17 points in their kitty over a span of a full season.

While Alex Albon is doing most work with the points, his new teammate, Sainz, is not behind. He is getting adjusted to the car's setup and expects to improve going forward. However, for the Bahrain GP, the Spanish driver will watch the FP1 proceedings from the garage.

Ad

Trending

As confirmed by Williams, junior driver Luke Browning will replace Carlos Sainz in the FP1 session of the upcoming Grand Prix in Bahrain. FIA mandates all F1 teams to field their rookie drivers in a total of four free practice sessions throughout the year. Hence, as a part of the same program, Browning will take Sainz's seat this week on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luke Browning is a 23-year-old British racing driver who joined Williams' junior program in 2023. He earlier raced in the FP1 session of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and also participated in post-season testing at the Yas Marina circuit. He is currently under contract with Hitech TGR in the 2025 F2 championship.

That being said, Sainz has scored only a single point for Williams this year. He crashed in Australia, came home P10 in China and finished P14 in Japan. Moreover, after the weekend in Suzuka, he received a fine of €20,000 for arriving late to the pre-race national anthem ceremony. Earlier in the weekend, he also received a grid place penalty for impeding Lewis Hamilton during the qualifying session.

Ad

James Volwes sets performance timeline for Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz at F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Practice - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz has made a career switch from a championship-winning team, Ferrari, to Williams Racing this year after the red team replaced him with Lewis Hamilton. Since Sainz is still getting adjusted to the car, there is a significant performance gap between him and his teammate Alex Albon.

Ad

Regardless, Williams' team principal James Vowles has predicted a potential timeline by which he expects Sainz to come around and score points. Talking to Motorsport.com, Vowles said:

"I'd be shocked if he needs five races. The way he operates, the way he thinks, the way he works, I know how he adapts his driving style. He won't need that long. He'll be on the money you'll see pretty quickly."

With 19 points in three races, Williams is placed fifth on the points table. While Alex Albon has finished in the top 10 in all three races so far, Williams will be in a much better position if Carlos Sainz also closes the gap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More