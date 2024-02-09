Williams spearhead Alex Albon offered first option by Red Bull to secure his F1 future in a top team - Reports

Red Bull has reportedly offered Williams driver Alex Albon a 'first option' which could tie him up with the team for three years after the 2025 F1 season.

Alex Albon, replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2021, has been the subject of speculation recently. His impressive performance at Williams has grabbed the attention of the grid, and he has been linked with multiple teams.

Recently, it was speculated that he could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025 when the latter moves to Ferrari. Motorsport has reported that Red Bull is attempting to have a 'first refusal' on Albon. This means that the Milton Keynes team would have the first authority to accept or reject him when his contract with Williams is over.

Sergio Perez, who currently drives alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, does not have a contract with the team post the 2024 F1 season. While the latter is tied with Red Bull until the 2028 season, Perez's future is seemingly uncertain. Albon currently seems to be the driver linked closest to that seat in case the team does not extend their driver's contract.

Alex Albon previously raced with Red Bull in 2020, finishing seventh in the world championship. He was then replaced by Sergio Perez the following season.

Alex Albon focused on Williams amidst rumors of his move to other teams

Speaking recently to Sky Sports, Alex Albon revealed that he was aware of the speculations that are floating around the F1 paddock. However, he revealed that his focus is currently on Williams and the package they are bringing in the upcoming season.

“Truthfully, the focus really isn't isn't there at the moment, you know, that's more for behind-the-scenes work.”

“I'm focused on Williams and the positive spiral that we are on and trying to do the best job I can. I see the interest comes in the performances. That's why there's a bit of noise just because of the season that we've had last year.”

Williams had a much more competitive season in 2023 compared to the earlier season. Albon was able to bring in 27 points which enabled the team to finish seventh in the championship, lifting them from the bottom of the table. This gives him hope for the upcoming season regarding developmental progress.

“I am focused at Williams for now and a lot of it will be about these next first few races that are on the calendar seeing how much of a step we've made us a team,” he said.

While it may seem apparent that Alex Albon has no intention of shifting teams currently, reports linking him to Red Bull could prove otherwise.