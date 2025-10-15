Williams team boss reveals how Carlos Sainz acted as a "reference" to improve Alex Albon's performance

Williams Racing team boss James Vowles revealed that their newest signing, Carlos Sainz, acted as a "reference" to Alex Albon, who has been driving for them since the 2022 F1 season. The team has showcased its best performance this year since the 2016 season.
Carlos Sainz's signing was met with an extremely competitive Williams challenger, scoring their first podium since the 2021 season. Sitting in fifth place in the Constructors' Championship, the team has been more competitive this season than they have been since 2016. Both Sainz and Albon have delivered strong performances, and Vowles believes that the Spaniard has made a significant contribution in this regard.
Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Vowles explained that Albon did not have a reference to look up to in the team, considering his teammates in the past seasons. However, signing Sainz changed that for the team.
"I can tell you from the outset he was very quick, but he needed the right forum where the world isn’t questioning his teammates or what’s going on," Vowles said. "There’s no questioning now. Carlos is absolutely the reference you need."
He added:
"Alex, this year, every time there has been a result [available], he’s gone and picked it up. Simple as that. His pace has been outstanding. I think if there’s any doubts, it should be gone by now in people’s minds."
At the same time, Carlos Sainz has also been dedicated to the project at Williams Racing. He was recently associated with a possible move back to his old team; however, that might not be happening anytime soon.
Carlos Sainz labels Williams as his "life project"
Sainz drove for Ferrari between 2021 and 2024, and was extremely consistent and competitive. However, the team replaced him with Lewis Hamilton this year. While they have been struggling, Sainz has managed to put Williams Racing on a new horizon this season.
He was recently linked to a potential return to Ferrari in the future; however, Carlos Sainz considers Williams to be his "life project."
"I've said it many times and I'll say it again - this is my life project," he told Sky F1. "If I manage to bring Williams back to being competitive and winning races, it's everything that I care about and I will put the next three years of my life all my effort into doing that and committing to that."
"I also know that I can do it, because I think I'm good at bringing the team forward."
Carlos Sainz's strong competitiveness was reflected in the Azerbaijan GP earlier this season, when he qualified on the front row alongside Max Verstappen, and managed to deliver a P3 finish.