"Both treated exactly the same" - Williams on upcoming F1 driver pairing of Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi

Williams F1 boss Jost Capito has revealed that the team won’t have a “lead driver” heading into 2022, and both Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi will have “equal status” within the team.

In an interview with Autosport, Capito said:

“It's good for both. I think for Alex, it's great to have this second chance to come back and lead the team to move forward.”

“He doesn't come in and say, 'Okay, I want to win races.’ It is clear that he has to develop the team together with Nicky and us and all the engineers and everybody in Grove. And he seems to enjoy this role. He works very well with Nicky.”

“We don't have a number one and number two, they are both treated exactly the same. And Nicky can put his mark, there is no doubt.”

Alex Albon is making his F1 return with Williams replacing Mercedes-bound George Russell from 2022 onwards. Meanwhile, Nicholas Latifi will stay with the team for a third season, partnering with his old teammate from F2.

Williams made good progress in the 2021 season. The Grove-based team outscored both Haas and Alfa Romeo to seal eighth place in the constructors' championship, just below Aston Martin. The legendary team have gone through difficult times in recent years, struggling for funding and being stuck at the back of the grid.

The team was, however, taken over by new owners at the end of last year, marking a change in their fortunes. Williams is now hopeful of making big gains in the upcoming season, which will feature drastically different technical regulations.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has claimed FIA race director Michael Masi had the most difficult job during the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Speaking to GPFans, Binotto said:

“On what happened in Abu Dhabi, I think whatever decision he would have taken, I see someone who will be happy, someone will be unhappy.”

“I think his job was the most difficult job on the planet at that time.”

“For all, it’s important lessons are learned if any.”

“I see what could be important within the F1 Commission. We discussed all the events and the situations and identified if there is any improvement we could make for the future.”

Masi’s decision to allow only select cars to unlap themselves before the safety car restart late in the race was heavily criticized in the aftermath. Several sections of the F1 community have argued that the decision allowed Max Verstappen to overtake Lewis Hamilton on the very last lap of the race to clinch his maiden F1 world title.

Soon after the race’s conclusion, Mercedes lodged a protest against Masi’s decision. The team demanded that the race result be reinstated to the lap prior to the restart, which was later rejected by the race stewards.

