"Winking like his father": Charles Leclerc shares adorable picture with his pet Leo

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has shared an adorable video with his pet dog, Leo, on social media. The eight-time F1 race winner has been at a happy phase in his life, professionally and personally. On track in 2024, he finished P3 in the driver's standings with three race wins to his name and was the driver with the highest points tally in the final six races.

Off-track, Leclerc and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux have been going strong for close to two years after first linking up in 2023. Last year, the couple adopted a cute dog named Leo, who has been spotted in the paddock on several occasions in 2024.

Leclerc shared an adorable video of Leo wagging his tail and looking at the Monegasque on his Instagram story.

"Winking like his father," Charles Leclerc wrote.

Leclerc has often spoken about his dog in his interviews and the activities the pair get on with when they spend time together.

Charles Leclerc's hilarious story about his dog Leo

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said he had failed to train his dog to use the Pee-pad as it continued indiscriminately while appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast with Tom Clarkson last year.

"There's something quite funny. I tried to train him, (in order for him) to be clean. But obviously he's still a puppy, he's like six months old," Charles Leclerc said. "So, it's quite tricky at the beginning. So, we both (Leclerc and his girlfriend) put a Pee-pad, pads you put on the floor for him to pee on it. At first, he was basically peeing everywhere in the house."

"And every time I was like, 'No, Leo,' and I was taking him and putting him on the pee pad to make him understand that's where you need to pee. Now he still pees everywhere in the house. But once he's finished he goes on the pee pad and he sits down on the pee pad and looks at me like, 'You see I learnt from you.'"

With Lewis Hamilton joining him in 2025 as his teammate, many expect Leo and Hamilton's dog Roscoe will spend much time together in the paddock. Leclerc revealed that the two had met in Silverstone last year, saying:

"In Silverstone, we had both of our motorhomes close to each other. And we bumped into each other both walking our dogs,” he said. “So they already met and for next year, they’ll be nice.”

Hamilton previously had two dogs, Roscoe and Coco, but the latter died some years ago.

