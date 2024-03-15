"With the circus that Red Bull has become, anything is possible": Fans react to reports dismissing claims of Adrian Newey leaving the Austrian team

F1 fans reacted to reports claiming that Red Bull's chief technical officer, Adrian Newey, would not leave or change his role inside the Austrian-British team.

A report from Autosport addressed rumors that the defending world champions were planning to shift Newey entirely to their RB17 hypercar project. The potential reasons mentioned in the report were the budget cap and the whirlwind of controversies the team found themselves in after Christian Horner's investigation fiasco.

However, the British media outlet's sources claimed that Adrian Newey would not be moving away from the F1 team's operations and would continue to help them continue their on-track dominance.

Though Red Bull's on-track performance at the start of the 2024 F1 season had been faultless, they struggled with internal turmoil after Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior and was investigated for it.

Some fans discussed that Newey leaving or changing his role is not out of the question, especially considering the F1 team's current state. They also talked about Newey's absence affecting the defending world champions.

Here are some of the reactions:

"With the circus that Red Bull has become, anything is possible," a fan wrote.

The start of the 2024 F1 season had been plagued with all kinds of rumors and stories about teams, drivers, and more. Hence, many fans stated that they ignored most stories and rumors.

"I now ignore most of F1s news. 95% is nonsense," another fan wrote.

Red Bull senior shoots down rumors about Adrian Newey moving to Ferrari

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently dismissed rumors about Adrian Newey moving to Ferrari. These rumors arose amid Red Bull's internal turmoil after Christian Horner's investigation fiasco. Despite all the controversies, Helmut Marko assured Newey would stay in the team since they aim to continue their dominant spell.

Speaking with Motorsport-Total, he said:

“Newey in Ferrari? I hope not as continuing to be constantly committed to improving and continuing our path of success should guarantee a sufficiently reassuring environment”.

Adrian Newey has been with the Milton Keynes-based outfit since 2006. He created some of the fastest F1 cars for the team, helping them win six constructors' and seven drivers' world championships. Though Ferrari tried to lure the Briton with tempting offers time and again, Newey remained with the Austrian-British team.