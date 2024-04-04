Former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel claimed that Lewis Hamilton's career could have been 'quite different' had he not joined Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton shocked everyone by announcing his departure from the German team at the start of the 2024 season. He will join Scuderia Ferrari and race alongside Charles Leclerc.

Many are predicting the 'shock' move to be another masterstroke from the seven-time world champion as he did the same when he joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Sebastian Vettel pointed out that without Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton wouldn't have enjoyed the same amount of success as he did. He said:

"It's about the team everyone you go. Each to their own but I think it is a team sport and I think someone like Lewis has said that over and over again, thanking the team around him. I think without Mercedes, Lewis’ career would have been very different. Mine too, but that’s how it goes.”

Vettel also spoke about the relationship that the British driver might share with his ex-Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc from 2025 onwards, adding:

"Charles is good, Charles is easy. He's very quick, very competitive but so is Lewis. So it's more difficult I guess for the team to manage."

Lewis Hamilton vouches for Sebastian Vettel as his replacement at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton expressed his desire for Sebastian Vettel to return to F1 and replace him in the German team for the 2025 season.

As per ESPN, Hamilton said:

"I would love for Seb to come back and I think it would be an amazing option for the team. German driver, multi-world championship-winning driver, and someone who has amazing values and would continue to take the team forward. I'd love it if he came back."

Lewis Hamilton mentioned that he wasn't bothered by the team's choice of his replacement. He claimed:

"The only thing I care about is that the team takes on someone that with integrity and that are aligned with the team and where the team's going."

Mercedes' team boss previously stated that he was not rushing to replace Hamilton and would look for the best option. The Austrian added that he wouldn't make any announcements regarding the driver's lineup in the coming weeks and might only reach a decision in the summer.