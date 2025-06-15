“Wonder if he's ever done that on mario kart?”F1 fans torment Lando Norris’ ‘ridiculous move’ against Piastri in Canada

Lando Norris’ ambitious move, which resulted in a crash during the Canadian Grand Prix, has sparked a barrage of reactions from fans across social media. The 25-year-old made an audacious attempt to overtake teammate Oscar Piastri during the final stage of the Montreal race, which ended in a collision.

The McLaren driver, who was aiming to overtake his teammate on the 67th lap of the race, went down the narrow left side of the track, subsequently clipping the wall and damaging the left suspension of his car. While Norris admitted that the crash was his fault, the incident involving the British driver has continued to generate significant discussion on X. While some fans took the opportunity to poke fun at the six-time Grand Prix winner, others shared their takes on the incident.

A fan, who appeared to be making a joke out of the crash, commented:

“Wonder if he's ever done that on Mario Kart? 🤣🤣🤣.”

Another fan, also sharing their thoughts, wrote:

“Another race bottled by Norris. He will never be world champ.”

A third fan took a jab at Lando Norris by referencing one of his previous quotes:

“Lewis is winning everything cos he’s got the best car.”

A few other fans opted to analyze the incident more thoughtfully. One fan commented:

“Lando got caught in the moment there. Silly, but fair play—he accepted it. I respect that.”

Another fan, also sharing their opinion, wrote:

“It’s driving decisions like that that will not only cost Lando Norris the world championship but also ultimately his place at McLaren.”

The incident saw Lando Norris lose further ground in the Drivers’ Championship battle with Oscar Piastri, with the gap between the pair now increasing to 22 points.

Lando Norris apologized to Oscar Piastri following their late collision

Lando Norris also apologized to Oscar Piastri following the conclusion of the Canadian Grand Prix event. The pair was involved in a late tangle which ended in a crash for Norris.

The two McLaren drivers, who were aiming to close the gap to the front runners at the Montreal race, were locked in a wheel-to-wheel battle as the race approached its final stint. However, Norris, in an attempt to make a move on his teammate, lunged in an audacious manner, which eventually resulted in a crash and a subsequent DNF for him.

Following the conclusion of the race, the British driver apologized to his teammate for the incident. In a video shared on X by Formula 1, while Piastri was sharing his thoughts with the media, Norris came around to apologize for the incident—an act which was warmly received by the former.

The incident involving also evoked memories of the clash that occurred during the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix. On that occasion, McLaren drivers Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button collided in a similar incident.

