"Yeah he’s f**king done": Fans react to a frustrated Oscar Piastri disconnecting the team radio while Zak Brown was speaking after F1 Singapore GP

F1 fans have reacted to Oscar Piastri abruptly disconnecting his team radio after the Singapore GP while McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown was speaking to him. The Woking-based team won its second consecutive F1 constructors' championship on Sunday, but the race left a sour taste in Piastri's mouth.Piastri started the race in P3 on the second row. On the opening lap of the 62-lap race, teammate Lando Norris, who started behind him in P5, overtook Charles Leclerc for P4 before Turn 1, and in an attempt to secure P3, bumped into Piastri in Turn 3.The Australian driver urged the team to take action and ask Norris to give back P3. However, neither the FIA nor McLaren took any action. Oscar Piastri's race engineer asked him to &quot;control the controllables.&quot; The 24-year-old found it 'unfair', but had no choice but to continue in P4, with Norris having more pace than him.The two drivers eventually finished in that order, with Norris P3 on the podium, and championship leader Piastri in P4. That result helped McLaren win the 2025 constructors' title, and Zak Brown congratulated and thanked both his drivers via team radio. However, Oscar Piastri disconnected his steering wheel, and in turn, the radio, before Brown could finish what he was saying.&quot;Oscar, back-to-back champions, good race, tough race, thank you for uh...&quot; is what Brown could get out before the drivers' championship leader disconnected the radio.Fans reacted to the surprising moment on the social media platform X, with one of them writing:&quot;Yeah, he’s fucking done.&quot;&quot;Oscar is entering his villain arc,&quot; wrote another.Hinting at a possible Lando Norris bias within McLaren, another fan wrote:&quot;I hope he ruins the constructors celebrations. It’s very clear who the favorite is. Anybody still denying it is in denial.&quot;One fan took a shot at McLaren's 'Papaya Rules' and the team orders situation, writing: &quot;Bro unplugged the radio lmao. Do that same thing when next time they ask you for a team order my king.&quot;&quot;Yes my boy, get angry. We need Oscar 2.0. Bring this WDC home,&quot; wrote another user.All of Oscar Piastri's team radio messages after Lando Norris incident at F1's Singapore GPThere was a considerable amount of back and forth between Oscar Piastri and his race engineer after the Lap 1 incident with Lando Norris. The first message from the Aussie driver highlighted how risky his teammate's overtake was.&quot;Yeah, I mean that wasn't very team-like, but sure,&quot; Piastri said.After radio silence for two laps, Piastri came on team radio again to ask:&quot;So are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way or...? What's the go there?&quot;His race engineer replied:&quot;We're looking at it. Let me get back to you.&quot;Shortly after, Lando Norris, who damaged the left endplate on his front wing during that lap 1 overtake, was told the damage was inconsequential. A lap later, Oscar Piastri's engineer assured him that he would be kept updated about the situation, asking him to &quot;focus on what we can do here&quot; and to &quot;control the controllables, mate.&quot;F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: GettyOn lap 6, his engineer informed him that Norris' seemingly aggressive move was a result of him trying to avoid colliding with the back of Max Verstappen's RB21. To this, Piastri replied:&quot;Mate, that's not fair. I'm sorry, that's not fair. If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his teammate, then that's a pretty **** good job avoiding.&quot;Commentator David Coulthard found the 24-year-old's argument &quot;compelling,&quot; but nothing would change for Oscar Piastri throughout the 62-lap race in Singapore. Lando Norris gained three points on him in the drivers' championship by finishing in P3, with the gap between them reducing to 22 points.George Russell won the Singapore GP after starting on pole, with Max Verstappen finishing behind ihim in P2.