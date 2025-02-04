"You actually looked half decent back then": When Oscar Piastri's mentor hilariously roasted Jeremy Clarkson on Top Gear

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's mentor Mark Webber had previously made a hilarious dig at British TV Personality Jeremy Clarkson on his appearance at Top Gear. The Aussie retired from the sport at the end of the 2013 season, concluding a decade-long career at the season finale in Brazil.

Webber won nine races in his 11-year career at the pinnacle and drove for teams like Jaguar, Williams F1, and Red Bull. After he hung his gloves, the 48-year-old went into driver management with his wife Ann and played an influential role in bringing Oscar Piastri to F1.

In a clip from his appearance on Season 20 of the popular show Top Gear in 2013, Mark Webber initially commented on the new studio from its previous appearance from his Williams days and said:

Trending

"Different studio, everything is a bit different."

Clarkson too recognized the fact but the Aussie replied by taking a hilarious dig on the Brit's looks and age, adding:

"You actually looked half decent back then."

Mark Webber along with his ex-teammate Sebastian Vettel led the Austrian team to four consecutive constructors' championships from 2010 to 2013.

But the New South Wales native could only manage P3 in the driver's standings in 2010, 2011, and 2013, whilst the German won the title on each occasion. However, on Top Gear, the Aussie got the better of his teammate and just finished two-tenths behind Lewis Hamilton's time.

Mark Webber comments on Oscar Piastri's progress in the 2024 season

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's manager and former Red Bull driver Mark Webber stated that he believed that his charge was not at the "peak" of his career given he only had two full seasons under his belt.

While appearing on the Sporting Misadventures with Chris Hoy podcast in December, the 48-year-old reflected of Piastri's P4 finish in the standings and said:

“There’s no question about it, you’re not at your peak in the first 18 months of your career. The bit that we don’t know is how the trajectory will go. We don’t know when that will level off. There’s still a bit to go. He knows he’s got a long way to go. It’s action, doing his talking on the circuit. His manners, his style. Very reserved but incredibly hungry. Been like that since we’ve known him.”

Webber also mentioned that Piastri would be up to the challenge of pushing Max Verstappen in the title race, adding:

“Oscar’s up for it. Of course, he is. He’s proving himself in great fashion already. In the future that’s his goal, he wants to fight for it. He’s showing great form now. You can’t rest on your laurels and he knows that."

Oscar Piastri finished 84 points behind his teammate Lando Norris. Norris also had two more race wins and a qualifying head-to-head margin of 20-4 over Piastri..

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback