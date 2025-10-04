"You can thank your mate": Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase's stern message as the Red Bull driver's final push lap gets ruined

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen was in contention for the pole position at the 2025 Singapore GP. However, the Dutchman aborted his final lap after McLaren star Lando Norris made a sly move during the inlap. Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, came out with a stern message on the team radio.

Ad

Verstappen was the favorite for the pole position at the Singapore GP. George Russell and Mercedes’ strategy to go out first, get a clear track, and not lose tire temperatures while sitting in the pitlane put the Briton in the provisional pole position. The Dutchman was less than two-tenths away after the first Q3 run.

In the second run, George Russell improved by just 0.007 seconds, and Max Verstappen, who was the last to complete a lap, had set a personal best first sector. However, as the Red Bull driver approached the final sector, Lando Norris was just ahead of the Dutchman going into the chicane before the final sequence of fast corners.

Ad

Trending

F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen momentarily locked up, lost time, and then aborted his lap. As the Dutchman passed Lando Norris, who was coming into the pits, the four-time F1 champion sarcastically gave a thumbs up to the McLaren driver.

Ad

Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, took to the team radio and slammed Norris while commenting on the aborted lap as he said,

“You can thank your mate for that, hard luck.” followed by a censored reply by the driver.

The Red Bull star was visibly frustrated during the post-race qualifying as he slammed Lando Norris for not moving out of the way and "cruising" into the pit lane. Verstappen will start the race in P2 next to George Russell. Oscar Piastri managed to get a Top 3 result, whereas Lando Norris could only manage P5.

Ad

Max Verstappen takes a shot at Lando Norris after Singapore GP qualifying

David Coulthard took the post-race interview with all three drivers at the same time instead of calling them up one by one. The former F1 driver asked Verstappen about the aborted lap, and the Dutchman took the opportunity to take a shot at Lando Norris.

“That's what happens when there's a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front. That's noted, it will be remembered as well,” said Max Verstappen

Ad

When David Coulthard asked who it was, the Dutchman replied

“Not Oscar.”

Oscar Piastri, who was standing next to Verstappen, barely contained his laughter. Jenson Button came out after the qualifying session and reflected light upon the incident as he said, (via Sky F1)

“I think he's frustrated Lando didn't move over before the chicane. He doesn't have to within the regulations, but it obviously hurt his front end as he turned into the corner and put him off line.”

After the back-to-back wins, Verstappen is back in the title fight and will be starting tomorrow's race ahead of both the McLaren drivers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More