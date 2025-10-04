"You can thank your mate": Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase's stern message as the Red Bull driver's final push lap gets ruined

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen was in contention for the pole position at the 2025 Singapore GP. However, the Dutchman aborted his final lap after McLaren star Lando Norris made a sly move during the inlap. Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, came out with a stern message on the team radio.
Verstappen was the favorite for the pole position at the Singapore GP. George Russell and Mercedes’ strategy to go out first, get a clear track, and not lose tire temperatures while sitting in the pitlane put the Briton in the provisional pole position. The Dutchman was less than two-tenths away after the first Q3 run.
In the second run, George Russell improved by just 0.007 seconds, and Max Verstappen, who was the last to complete a lap, had set a personal best first sector. However, as the Red Bull driver approached the final sector, Lando Norris was just ahead of the Dutchman going into the chicane before the final sequence of fast corners.
Max Verstappen momentarily locked up, lost time, and then aborted his lap. As the Dutchman passed Lando Norris, who was coming into the pits, the four-time F1 champion sarcastically gave a thumbs up to the McLaren driver.
Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, took to the team radio and slammed Norris while commenting on the aborted lap as he said,
“You can thank your mate for that, hard luck.” followed by a censored reply by the driver.
The Red Bull star was visibly frustrated during the post-race qualifying as he slammed Lando Norris for not moving out of the way and "cruising" into the pit lane. Verstappen will start the race in P2 next to George Russell. Oscar Piastri managed to get a Top 3 result, whereas Lando Norris could only manage P5.
Max Verstappen takes a shot at Lando Norris after Singapore GP qualifying
David Coulthard took the post-race interview with all three drivers at the same time instead of calling them up one by one. The former F1 driver asked Verstappen about the aborted lap, and the Dutchman took the opportunity to take a shot at Lando Norris.
“That's what happens when there's a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front. That's noted, it will be remembered as well,” said Max Verstappen
When David Coulthard asked who it was, the Dutchman replied
“Not Oscar.”
Oscar Piastri, who was standing next to Verstappen, barely contained his laughter. Jenson Button came out after the qualifying session and reflected light upon the incident as he said, (via Sky F1)
“I think he's frustrated Lando didn't move over before the chicane. He doesn't have to within the regulations, but it obviously hurt his front end as he turned into the corner and put him off line.”
After the back-to-back wins, Verstappen is back in the title fight and will be starting tomorrow's race ahead of both the McLaren drivers.