"You cannot write it any better" - Max Verstappen on F1 title being decided on final lap of 23-race season

Max Verstappen believes the title being decided on the last lap was one of the best ways the season could have ended.

Speaking to Tom Clarkson at the FIA Champions press conference, the newly crowned world champion felt that the climax of the final lap was a fitting end to a season filled with 21 intense races before Abu Dhabi.

He said:

“I mean you cannot write it any better. So for sure, it was pretty insane.”

Max Verstappen had his ups and downs throughout the campaign. Going into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, however, he had beaten his rival Lewis Hamilton statistically in terms of the number of wins, laps, pole positions, podiums, etc. Verstappen, however, had several unlucky moments in the season, including the start of the Abu Dhabi race. After traversing 6500 km through the season, it came down to the last 5km of the race where the Dutchman made it count.

Max Verstappen feels he has achieved everything he wanted in F1

According to Max Verstappen, his life’s goal was to become a world champion in the pinnacle of motorsport, which he has achieved at the age of 24. Nevertheless, the 2021 F1 world champion feels there will not be much change for him after becoming world champion, and everything coming next is only a bonus, a sentence he has reiterated since Abu Dhabi.

Looking forward to life after becoming world champion, Verstappen said:

“Nothing is going to change. Still, of course, at the back of my mind, it is even more relaxing knowing that I have achieved everything in Formula 1 now, and everything coming next is just a bonus.”

The 24-year-old heralds a new era into the sport after clinching a win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ceasing the domination of Lewis Hamilton. His victory meant that Formula 1 crowned a new world champion at the FIA Annual Prize Giving Gala in Paris, after Nico Rosberg in 2016. Max Verstappen is only the second new champion in the V6 turbo hybrid era of the sport, which has so far been dominated by Lewis Hamilton and his team Mercedes.

