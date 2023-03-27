"You have to be careful with everything you say": Lando Norris on the presence of 'Drive to Survive' cameras in F1 paddock

Before the start of the 2023 F1 season, Lando Norris shared his thoughts on Netflix's Drive to Survive as well as other media and news outlets recording and listening to everything that F1 drivers say. With the sport growing in popularity across the globe, there are millions of eyes and ears watching and hearing F1 drivers.

Speaking on Lissie Mackintosh's YouTube channel, Lando Norris explained how F1 drivers need to be extremely careful with their words nowadays. He mentioned how the media and news outlets can misinterpret what a driver says:

"I think the main thing is that you just have to be, and especially in the world we are living now, even more careful with every single thing that you say. And even when my intention is as pure as it can be with something I might say, how different people interpret it, how they write it up in media and news and whatever, can be the complete opposite of my intention and what I meant. That's worse than ever in the news and media nowadays."

Lando Norris further explained how he isn't excellent at expressing himself and how it costs him whenever the media and news portray what he says in a different manner:

"I'm not the best with all of this stuff. I'm just not the best with describing things in the most perfect way and I'd say things just kind of a little bit as I feel and as I think. That's personally what I would say and do, that's me. But yeah, the fact that people come up and say 'Oh, Lando thinks this and that' when I'm like 'If only you [can understand] my actual intention and what I meant by this.'"

Lando Norris on how he and McLaren cope with rumors and speculation around them

Lando Norris recently spoke out about how he and the McLaren team deal with rumors and speculations coming from the world of F1. He mentioned how many news and media outlets do not know several things that go on behind closed doors and how he has strong communication with his team. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he said:

"Maybe for some of them [media and news outlets], they don't understand so much... or don't know so many of the truths, but I think we do a good job within the team, within McLaren explaining things to people, telling them what's going on, explaining my side of the story and things that go on with me, things that go on within teams."

He added:

"So yeah, it's tough, it's the world we live in. It's just media - maybe not you in particular - it's just what you've got to deal with sometimes. So, I'm fine with it, the team is fine with it."

Lando Norris @LandoNorris Toughhhhh weekend, but they happen sometimes. Australia next 🫱 Toughhhhh weekend, but they happen sometimes. Australia next 🫱 https://t.co/LLb0BpA0zX

Following a poor start to the 2023 F1 season, Lando Norris and McLaren are currently surrounded by several rumors about how the Brit should jump ship to progress in his career. This was essentially a response from Norris to all of those rumors.

