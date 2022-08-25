"You deserve better; Keep pushing king"- Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo's departure from McLaren at the end of 2022 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo's departure from McLaren was finally announced by the team and the driver on the eve of the 2022 F1 Belgian GP. There were reports that the Australian had already been informed by the team that he wasn't part of their plans for the 2023 F1 season. On Wednesday, it became official with the team's press release.

It was nice to see Daniel Ricciardo's fans come out in full force with words of encouragement. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

"DANIEL RICCIARDO’S MCLAREN LEGACY LADIES AND GENTLEMEN"

Maude @schumihoney DANIEL RICCIARDO'S MCLAREN LEGACY LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

"Dani, you are a machine and we wish you the best in the world, you will see that the next one will be much better"

LauraLV16❤️💛 @LauraLVF1 @danielricciardo Dani, you are a machine and we wish you the best in the world, you will see that the next one will be much better

"Have a pretty good idea what you’re feeling. Best is yet to come, bro. You’re a bloody legend and I’m excited for your next chapter! End the year strong, fella!"

James Hinchcliffe @Hinchtown @danielricciardo Have a pretty good idea what you're feeling. Best is yet to come, bro. You're a bloody legend and I'm excited for your next chapter! End the year strong, fella!

"Keep pushing king, you really deserve your place on the grid. Hope that you will find a team"

Volt @iSiVolt @danielricciardo you really deserve ur place on the grid

Hope that u will find a team @Secteur_F1 Keep pushing king

"So obvious you got booted out of the team and it’s a disgrace. You deserve better."

oscar. @_FutboIOscar @danielricciardo So obvious you got booted out of the team and it's a disgrace. You deserve better.

"I hope this isn't the end of the road for you in #F1. In the right team, in the right car, you're still more than good enough."

Rob Myers @RobLMyers @danielricciardo I hope this isn't the end of the road for you in #F1 . In the right team, in the right car, you're still more than good enough.

"Did you get the compensation at least?"

"I will forever support daniel, and while it’s been awful to watch this all unfold, I'm hoping it’s onto bigger and better things for the honey badger."

mia 🏁 @albertparkair Daniel Ricciardo @danielricciardo i will forever support daniel, and while it's been awful to watch this all unfold, im hoping it's onto bigger and better things for the honey badger.

Daniel Ricciardo looking forward to the next chapter of his F1 career

Daniel Ricciardo was quite emotional, as was obvious from the video on social media, but he did reveal that he was looking forward to his next chapter in F1.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons, but following several months of discussions with Zak [Brown] and Andreas [Seidl] we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season."

"I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season.”

Daniel Ricciardo further revealed that he enjoyed working with the team and has never been more motivated to compete and be part of the sport. He said:

“I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together.”

