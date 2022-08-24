BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo to leave McLaren at the end of 2022 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo will not be racing for McLaren in the 2023 F1 season. In a statement issued on its social media page, the team announced the departure of the Australian.

The statement shared on the team's social media page read:

“McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo have mutually agreed that Daniel will leave the team at the end of the 2022 season. The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win in Monza. We look forward to finishing the season strongly together.”

Speaking about the split with McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo thanked the team for the opportunity and said he had no regrets and was proud of the work that he had done. In a press release, Ricciardo said:

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak [Brown, team owner] & Andreas [Seidl, team principal] we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season. I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season.”

Daniel Ricciardo further revealed that he enjoyed working with the team and has never been more motivated to compete and be part of the sport. He said:

“I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together. I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”

Andres Seidl, the McLaren team principal, thanked Daniel Ricciardo for his dedication and contribution over the last two seasons. He commended the Australian for his fighting spirit and his ability to take on whatever challenge was put in front of him. He said:

“I would like to thank Daniel for his dedication and contribution over the last two seasons so far. Despite the shared challenges, he has always turned up with a fighting spirit and positivity and helped the entire team to always keep pushing forward.”

He further added:

“We will never forget that memorable race win in Monza which was a great boost for the whole team. We still have an important battle in the Constructors’ Championship ahead of us for the remainder of the season and we look forward to battle this out with Daniel and Lando [Norris].”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown wishes Daniel Ricciardo well for the future

In his statement, Zak Brown wished Daniel Ricciardo well for the future and thanked him for all his efforts with the team. He said:

“Daniel has been a great addition to McLaren, and it’s been a pleasure working with him. I’d like to thank him for all of his efforts over the last two seasons both trackside and back at base. It’s no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together but seeing him stand on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight. We wish him well for the future and let’s go enjoy the rest of the season together.”

It will be interesting to see what happens next and what will be the next step in the F1 career of the Australian.

