"You guys look like a bunch of legends!"- F1 Twitter erupts after Kevin Magnussen's surprise pole for 2022 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint

Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen shocked the world by securing pole position for the American team at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP.

In a session disrupted by rain and stoppages, it all came down to the first lap in Q3 on slicks for all drivers. Kevin Magnussen nailed his first lap with Max Verstappen trailing him in P2.

Before any driver could do a better lap, George Russell beached his Mercedes in the gravel which brought out a Red Flag. By the time the Red Flag period ended, the track was drenched in rain, giving no drivers the opportunity to improve their laptimes.

As a result, Kevin Magnussen's fastest lap earlier in Q3 helped him secure pole position for the sprint race on Saturday. The Haas F1 driver's first pole position left fans shocked and surprised! Here are some of the reactions on social media.

"You guys look like a bunch of legends!"

"Awww! It’s all love for our friends @KevinMagnussen and @HaasF1Team in Brazil! Kevin has scored his first Pole Position in 100 races with Haas! Tomorrow it’s Sprint Qualifying"

"HE’S DONE IT! KMAG TAKES HIS FIRST POLE OF HIS F1 CAREER! HAAS ON TOP! Thank you, George. Thank you, Brazil."

Kevin Magnussen reflects on his first F1 pole

Kevin Magnussen was ecstatic after securing his first-ever pole position in the sport. The driver will start the sprint on pole while his teammate Mick Schumacher will start the sprint last on the grid in P20.

Reflecting on his first-ever pole position, Magnussen said:

"A long time. I still can't believe it. What a phenomenal job the team did to put me out there to b the first car on track and it was starting to rain. So, the most important part was to get that best part of the track for me. Amazing job by them! You have to go for it. The car was strong and we were in contention or Q3 and looking good enough for that and it was drizzly but not fully dry. I think our car was good with that."

The Dane added:

"Today, the most important was to get me out as the first car and giving me the best part of the track. I came into this sport like an arrogant little kid and since then had a lot of lessons. Showing how difficult it is in this sport and now I am on pole position."

It will be interesting to see what kind of approach Kevin Magnussen has in the sprint race and how much he tries to defend his position at Interlagos.

