"You made him laugh" - Max Verstappen's quip sees George Russell draw laughter out of Charles Leclerc

In a hilarious banter that many would call press conference gold, Max Verstappen and George Russell managed to get Charles Leclerc giggling over karting memories. When the Ferrari and Red Bull drivers were asked about their old karting rivalries, the Mercedes driver managed to slip in a joke to make the duo laugh.

On being asked about his rivalry with Leclerc and the heated moments in their karting years, Verstappen said:

“I mean, we’ve matured a lot! And we’re both in Formula 1. We’re we are two top teams and are fighting for race wins. What happened in go-karting, you can laugh about it now. Yeah, good times!”

Before the Dutchman could make the Ferrari driver smile about the old days, a feisty Russell chimed in saying:

“Charles isn’t laughing!”

Upon Russell’s suggestion, Leclerc did laugh, to which Max Verstappen retorted saying:

“He’s laughing now! You made him laugh, George.”

While the trio have known each other since their karting years, the Ferrari and Red Bull drivers have fought each other since they were young. At times, their rivalry would get bitter, but after entering Formula 1, their mutual respect has grown for each other along with them maturing as individuals. Max Verstappen feels most of their rivalries from the karting years are laughable at this point and stage in their careers.

Charles Leclerc feels his rivalry with Max Verstappen has evolved since their days in karting

Since both the Monegasque and Dutchman have been involved in feisty but respectable duels on track, their rivalry has reflected more maturity and mutual respect in the 2022 season. According to Charles Leclerc, both have grown as individuals, which has led to a sense of mutual respect while battling each other on track.

Upon being asked about his rivalry with Max Verstappen, the Ferrari driver explained, saying:

“I think it’s a very different situation. We have matured a lot, we are much older even though we are still 25 years old, which is still quite young, but at this time there were episodes which make us hate each other, I’m pretty sure, in some occasions, but then you grow up. Obviously, we’ve both achieved one of our dreams, which was to arrive in Formula 1. And at that time, it was it was just a dream. Everything looked impossible. So it’s, it’s great now to be fighting in Formula 1. And there’s a lot of respect for each other. So yes, it has changed for sure.”

The duo have respected each other every time they go wheel-to-wheel, which Leclerc has admitted himself. Unlike the battles the Red Bull champion had with Lewis Hamilton last year, he finds the perfect sparring partner in Leclerc. On being asked if he was less aggressive with his Ferrari counterpart compared to his Mercedes rival last year, Max Verstappen explained that the smooth on-track battles were a result of their karting years together.

