"You make a difference over your teammate"- Max Verstappen credits himself and Red Bull for 2022 F1 season's success against Lewis Hamilton's remarks 

Max Verstappen praised Lewis Hamilton as a driver while agreeing with the Briton, who credited Verstappen's dominance and success in 2022 to Red Bull and Adrian Newey. Hamilton had initially downplayed the Dutchman’s performance in 2022, but Verstappen responded to Sportskeeda at the 2022 F1 Dutch GP post-race press conference and praised the seven-time world champion.

Asked if it was valid to credit his success and dominance this season to the team and his car, the reigning world champion replied:

“There’s a lot of that is down to the team, of course, as also how Lewis [Hamilton] won his championships. That’s how it goes in Formula 1. Your car is super-important, but I think when you’re an exceptional driver like of course Lewis is as well, you make a difference over your teammate at the time, because in very crucial races as well.”

While the Dutchman refrained from commenting on Lewis Hamilton’s reluctance to evaluate the former's performance this season, he reminded the Briton of his own dominance with Mercedes in a unique way. While agreeing that possessing a dominant car was key, Max Verstappen stated that an exceptional driver also made the difference when extracting the best out of a winning car.

The question by Sportskeeda was a followup to Hamiton deflecting from commenting on the Dutchman’s performance and crediting Adrian Newey and the Red Bull F1 team instead.

Max Verstappen praised Lewis Hamilton’s 2020 F1 Turkish GP win

Citing Lewis Hamilton's victory at the 2020 F1 Turkish GP, Max Verstappen praised the Briton’s exceptional flawless driving in the race in mixed conditions. Explaining the difference an exceptional driver makes in a dominant car, the reigning world champion said:

“For example, for me, I think one that stood out as well for him, was Turkey, when it was very slippery – just staying calm, not making mistakes. You end up winning a race like that and that’s what, at the end of the day, what good drivers do. They do make the difference compared to other fast drivers but not as good. So, yeah, the car is very dominant in Formula 1 but of course between teammates, only one can win, and that’s where you have to make the difference.”

Accepting that his performance was making a difference, the Dutchman had a mature and composed reply to Sportskeeda without wanting to stir the dominance debate. Despite starting the 2022 F1 title campaign with two DNFs, Max Verstappen currently leads Charles Leclerc by 109 points in the drivers' championship, after claiming his second consecutive victory on home soil last weekend.

