"We still want to do better"- Max Verstappen discloses formula to 'stay on top' in F1 after 2022 Dutch GP glory

Max Verstappen feels that the secret to the team's success is its yearning to do better in every race. The Red Bull driver had at the end of last season talked about how the championship battle took so much out of him and wasn't sure if he could replicate that intensity again in his career. The Red Bull driver has done just that as he has already won 10 races and is looking good for a few more.

When questioned how he was able to replicate that intensity or even take it up a notch, Verstappen talked about how every season is different. He went on to say it ultimately comes down to the team's drive to do better than what it did the last time. He said,

"It's a whole team effort, you know, and the intensity is different. It's also a completely different season. But I think I don't need to tell anyone in the team, the motivation we have, to always try to improve and to win races, even when we win races, we still want to do better."

The Red Bull driver also touched on how, whether the team wins or loses, there is always a debrief in which it is discussed what went right and what needs to worked on for the future. He said,

"And also, today we will look at a lot of things that we can do better but I think that's what you always need to have, that kind of approach, always wanting to do more, wanting to do better, because that's how you stay on top because if you stand still, of course, people at the end will overtake you."

Max Verstappen ready for the challenge at Monza

High downforce tracks like Zandvoort have not been the best for the Red Bull challenger and Max Verstappen touched on that as well. The driver was questioned as to whether Red Bull had reached a zone where the car did not have any weaknesses. According to Max Verstappen, that was not the case, even though Red Bull was quite competitive at Zandvoort, it was still very close.

Max Verstappen secured pole position by less than a tenth and had he not done that, it could have been difficult. Looking forward to the next race in Monza, Max Verstappen was quite excited as F1 heads to a low-downforce track, a place where Red Bull should be well suited. Speaking to the media, Verstappen said,

"Not real weaknesses but we know at some places where we are stronger than others, we know on a high downforce track that it's a bit of a more difficult situation to get the best out of our package. But I think if you look at the whole season, of course, you have more tracks with kind of medium downforce levels and I think our car is very efficient."

Max Verstappen's win at Monza would take him level with Lewis Hamilton's best 5-race winning streak and 11 wins in a season. All of this with still 7 races left in the season.

Edited by James Meyers