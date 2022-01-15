"You need to have some very good evidence": Martin Brundle on Lewis Hamilton's last radio message of F1 2021 season

F1 TV pundit Martin Brundle clarified Lewis Hamilton’s final radio message from the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which implied that the season finale was being manipulated. The former driver believes there was no manipulation or malice on the part of Race Control to artificially rig the outcome in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking during a discussion on the events of the final race of the season, Brundle addressed Lewis Hamilton’s radio message that has led fans and conspiracy theorists to believe the result was fixed. Although the former F1 driver believed there were mistakes made by Race Control, he felt it was done amidst chaos and pressure.

Addressing the matter of manipulation of race results in Abu Dhabi, Brundle said:

“If you start accusing people of fixing big events or manipulating, you need to have some very good evidence and some lawyers around you. I don’t think it was (fixed). I don’t think there was time in the chaos that was the last few laps of that race, to sit down and think who do I want to win in this race. But I do not believe, knowing the people, that there was malice involved from Race Control.”

The Sky Sports F1 pundit explained that although the decision-making was clumsy and a result of the pressure amidst a chaotic season finale, there were no ill intentions involved in the decisions that cost Lewis Hamilton the title. The Briton's final radio message provided more fuel for fan outrage against the sport.

Martin Brundle agrees that mistakes may have cost Lewis Hamilton the title

F1 TV pundit Martin Brundle agreed there were mistakes made by Race Control during the Abu Dhabi GP, but also clarified that the chaos unfolding towards the end of the race was one of the reasons for it.

Explaining the situation that influenced the decisions in the race, Brundle said:

“I think it was an avalanche of information and requests and decisions coming from Race Control and mistakes were made. We ended up with a hybrid fast-track version of the regulations with a cloak over it of - we kind of had agreed we don’t really want races to finish under the Safety Car or the red flag. And of course that’s wrong and mistakes were made on the evening.”

Along with Brundle, former champion Damon Hill too believed the decisions made by Race Director Michael Masi were a result of him caving into pressure from both Mercedes and Red Bull.

