"You're a bit of a vulture" - Former F1 champion on what it’s like to be a test driver

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill said reserve drivers at top teams are a "bit of a vulture," as they are always looking for an established driver to slip up and take their place.

Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher, who drove for McLaren and Haas respectively in the 2022 season, will be the reserve drivers for Red Bull and Mercedes respectively in 2023. Both drivers will give their inputs to their teams but will also be eying a seat on the F1 grid.

Hill, who became world champion with Williams in 1996, recalled how he got his spot alongside Alain Prost for Williams after Nigel Mansell left the sport. According to GiveMeSport, the Briton said:

“In one mighty leap, I went from no job, mortgage, handicapped child, and married to being a test driver for Williams. Then all it took was for Nigel Mansell to suddenly decide he didn’t want to race for Williams and suddenly I’m in the bloody seat with Alain Prost."

“You’re a bit of a vulture (as a test driver), you’re sitting there on a branch hoping that someone slips on a banana skin. Obviously, you don’t wish that, but if someone gets Covid and they can’t drive, you’re in. That’s it, in you go,"

"I'm slowly getting back into work mode" - Red Bull F1 reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo revealed that he was slowly getting back to work mode after a long off-season break. The Aussie driver is expected to perform simulator duties for the F1 constructors champions in 2023.

According to The Mirror, Ricciardo stated that he had an extended break this year as he was without a drive for the season.

"As far as the holiday goes, the bulk of that is over," Ricciardo said. "I had an extra month over what I normally would. That in itself, that part is out of my system and I'm slowly getting back into work mode. Naturally, with that will come the physical side of things. I also don't want to force it.

"At some point, by the summer of course I need an idea of where I'm at, so that would be the latest. First I'll get more involved in the simulator, spend some time at races and see the others compete,"

The Aussie was hopeful that he could return to the F1 grid as soon as possible with a recharged mind.

