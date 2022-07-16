"You're killing his ambitions and passion for F1" - Fans oppose Sebastian Vettel's stay at Aston Martin if he isn't provided with a 'decent car' in 2023

Sebastian Vettel's fans are not too happy with Aston Martin's recent claims that the team wants to hold on to the German for a long time. Vettel has struggled with an underperforming car all season and despite a strong upgrade in Barcelona, the car has regressed in the last few races.

Meanwhile, Vettel has maintained that his contract extension with Aston Martin depends entirely on how the car performs and he will more or less make the decision during the upcoming summer break.

His fans, though, are not too happy with the prospect of the four-time world champion sticking around at Aston Martin. Here are some of the interesting reactions to Aston Martin wanting to hold on to Sebastian Vettel for the long haul:

“Are you guys actually realising, that Sebastian couldn’t stay with you on this terms? What happened to the upgrade? Mike Krack, could you please explain to us devoted Seb supporters what’s going on? You’re killing his ambitions and passion for F1! I could cry...”

“Good! Sign him and give him and decent car FFS. Sebastian deserves much better than this one”

“Give the man a car he deserves”

“I wouldn’t blame him if he left, tbh. AM is not the team he should be in, but options are really slim.”

“Seb seems to have found a bit of motivation and fire over the last few races, so I think he does want to stay in F1, but there’s no front running drives, no sideways moves, unless Nando decides to call it a day (I don’t think he will) its whether he wants to stay there or not”

“Will be one to watch as I was getting the vibe that Seb was close to riding off into the sunset soon. Will perhaps render a verdict on Aston’s 5-year plan”

“With Aston keen on having Vettel stay on this if confirmation the team has no ambitions for the future taking into account Vettel no longer has mojo. Basically Aston is slated to replace Williams as the backmarker of the grid only for Aston to sell off the team just like Vijay”

Aston Martin intent on keeping Sebastian Vettel for the long haul

In a recent interview, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack stated that the team intended to hold on to Sebastian Vettel for the long haul and wanted to showcase the team's potential to convince him.

The 50-year-old said:

“We were always clear that if he wants to continue, we would like him to stay for long, yes. We are talking. We have a very, very good relationship, and it is not that we have to set each other deadlines. Obviously at one point, if we drag that too long, we will also be running into trouble, and he’s aware of that. But they are very trustworthy discussions that we are having. From that point of view, it’s all good.”

Sebastian Vettel has faced a Q1 elimination for 3 races in a row and it appears that the German is a bit flustered by the lack of performance from the car. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to sign an extension with the team in the coming future.

