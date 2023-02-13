"You want to believe you’re doing the best" - Lando Norris on how he has matured over the years in F1

Lando Norris feels that showing maturity in F1 involves finding ways to improve your game by trying to better yourself in specific targeted areas. The McLaren driver has done a lot of growing up over the years and is now rated among the best drivers in F1.

However, talking to The Race, the driver pointed to the areas he addressed to get better last season. As his teammate Daniel Ricciardo was having a tough time at McLaren, Lando Norris explained that he had to set benchmarks for himself and try to beat them consistently. He said:

“That’s the tough part of it. At times, you want to believe you’re doing the best but even when you think you’ve done it amazingly, there will be times, there will be certain places where Daniel’s still extremely strong and I have to step up and do a better job when I learn from what he’s done."

He added:

“But setting your own benchmark is something I’ve had to adapt to. A lot of this is done in practice, exploring as much as possible and building up then when you get to qualifying being able to deliver on everything that you’ve learned."

Lando Norris also touched on how this maturing has helped him try different things when he goes out for a run in the car. He said:

“When I came into F1, I wanted to go out and do the perfect lap straight away. Now, I have the faith that I can try a lot of different things and then I can go into qualifying and piece it all together. That’s something I wouldn’t have been able to do in year one or year two because I wouldn’t have been able to try so many things by not having [always] tried to do a perfect lap."

You have to explore and find the limit yourself: Lando Norris

Lando Norris talked about how after a few years in the sport and learning the tricks of the trade, he can now have the confidence of going out and delivering a good lap. He said:

“Now, I have the confidence I can go out and deliver a good lap and focus on learning as many things as possible. You never know because someone maybe could have done it better but you have to explore on your own to know if you found the limit or not.”

Lando Norris will be teamed up with Oscar Piastri this season and will be the experienced driver within the team for the first time in his career.

