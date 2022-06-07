"You will not see me as an analyst or in a team role" - Max Verstappen wants to do 'other fun things' once he stops racing in F1

Max Verstappen recently confirmed that he will only be present at the F1 paddock as a driver and not in any other capacity. He claimed that once he retires from racing in the sport, he would want to "do other fun things" rather than work as a team advisor or principal.

The Dutchman is signed to be racing with Red Bull until at least the end of the 2028 season. As reported by RacingNews365, he claimed that will not take up any managerial role in any F1 team after retirement, saying:

“You will not see me as an analyst or in a team role. I don’t have the motivation for that. If I no longer drive myself, I want to do other fun things.”

The 24-year-old recently hinted at retirement plans at the end of his contract with Red Bull at the end of 2028 and has confirmed that he has no intention of chasing the triple crown. Max Verstappen said:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

“I’ve no desire to chase the Triple Crown, at least not IndyCar. I appreciate what they do. It’s insane, these drivers… I have a lot of respect for what they achieve there. Maybe Le Mans. I do like endurance races so I will probably do some, hopefully soon, but for me it doesn’t really matter. I, of course, try to be good in F1, I try to be good in whatever I do, but that desire of the Triple Crown or whatever – not interested.”

Max Verstappen says his current world championship lead "doesn’t really matter"

Seven races into the 2022 season and with a total of 125 points to his name, Max Verstappen is currently leading the drivers' standings. The reigning world champion, however, claims that as long as his car has the potential, he is unlikely to lose confidence, as a result of which, the standings are unimportant at this stage in the championship.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

As reported by PlanetF1, he said:

“I think it doesn’t really matter where you are in the championship versus second. It’s more about what you have in the car. If your car is good and you know you can win races in the future then it’s not so much pressure. I think as Formula 1 drivers, we’ve been in the sport for a while and we know what we can do. At least from my experience, it doesn’t really make a difference. I just want to have a good car because that gives you the confidence to do well.”

Red Bull has had a rough start to the season with significant reliability issues, but has quickly made it back to the top and is now leading the constructors' standings as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far