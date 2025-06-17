Yuki Tsunoda reacts to being Oscar Piastri's mother Nicole Piastri's favorite driver

Yuki Tsunoda has reacted to the fact that he is the favorite driver of Oscar Piastri's mother, Nicole Piastri. Speaking about it in a recently surfaced podcast, the Red Bull driver acknowledged it and showed his gratitude to Mrs. Piastri for all her support in the last couple of years.

Nicole Piastri, the mother of the McLaren driver is one of the most renowned parents in F1 currently. Her social media posts after her son or Tsunoda are appreciated by many. As she is quite popular in the F1 fraternity, she was invited to one of the podcasts, where she unraveled that the Japanese F1 star was her favorite driver.

It was interesting for many as Mrs. Piastri chose Tsunoda, along with her son. Addressing the same in the recent Red Flags Podcast, the driver from Saghimara, Japan, shared his thoughts.

Trending

When informed if knew that Nicole Piastri supports him along with her son, the Red Bull driver said:

"I saw that, yeah."

Following this, Tsunoda acknowledged her support, and thanked her for it:

"I did I think. I think it was last year? I saw that she was supporting me, I think she gave a nice message after I had an accident or whatever. Yeah, I just wanted to say thank you, I guess, to her."

Speaking about it further, Tsunoda added that he needed to improve his performance as he is barely a match for Piastri now, who is a title contender coming into 2025.

"I think I have to pick up the pace a little bit more to reach that level. But I will, I will."

Here's the video where Yuki Tsunoda speaks of Nicole Piastri, Oscar Piastri's mother:

Yuki Tsunoda started the 2025 season with Racing Bulls, a team he has been racing with since 2021. However, only after a couple of races into the season, Red Bull promoted him to the main team by swapping with Liam Lawson.

As a result of the same, the Japanese star is currently racing alongside reigning champion Max Verstappen. However, Tsunoda is still to find footing in the new team and has struggled to find performance with the RB21.

Yuki Tsunoda knows 'what can happen' if he fails to perform at Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 - Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda addressed the potential action he could face if he does not perform at Red Bull. The Austrian team is regarded as incredibly ruthless when it comes to drivers' performance, and Tsunoda knows he would not be an exception.

"As long as I don't really perform myself, I know what's going to happen and I know myself, it's not the place I should be," Tsunoda said. (Via Motorsport.com)

"But let's see. I have confidence that I can come back strong. You guys like to talk about the second seat, about Red Bull, but it is what it is. I know there are things I've improved in the past years and past races, especially at the start of this season. There's a lot going on," he further added.

Currently, Tsunoda is in P15 in the Drivers' Championship with 10 points after 10 races. He only finished three times within points in eight outings for the Milton Keynes-based team, something that is regarded as wildly inconsistent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More