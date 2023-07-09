Yuki Tsunoda shares heartfelt story of his karting friend wearing Lewis Hamilton's replica helmet when he was 7 years of age

Yuki Tsunoda says that the first time he saw Lewis Hamilton, he was seven years old and it was at the Japanese Grand Prix in Fuji. The Japanese driver still feels honored to drive alongside the seven-time world champion, who he has grown up watching.

Tsunoda feels that despite being on the same grid, the Briton is on a different level in terms of driving and achievements. The AlphaTauri driver expressed his delight at driving with the 38-year-old champion around 13 years after seeing him for the first time in Fuji as a kid.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of the 2023 British GP, Tsunoda said:

“So, the first time I saw him, I was seven years old when I went to the Japanese Grand Prix at Fuji. My friend, a karting friend, was driving with his helmet, like with his replica. So, I can’t still believe I’m driving with him but he’s obviously, like Charles says, been fighting for Championships every year."

"Unfortunately, we’re not driving together, in the same field right now. We’re in different positions, I don’t feel like we’re driving similar… we’re driving in the same race but I don’t feel… but it’s definitely cool and I still can’t believe that 12, 13 years after I’m driving with him. Every time I see him in the track, it just feels exciting. Feels definitely not real – at the same time I’m really honoured and happy that I’m able to run with him," Tsunoda added.

Earlier in May, Lewis Hamilton hailed the 23-year-old Japanese driver for his relief efforts to help locals in the flood-affected Emilia Romagna region.

Charles Leclerc is inspired by Lewis Hamilton and his work outside of Formula 1

Charles Leclerc recently reminisced about growing up watching F1 and Lewis Hamilton, and stated that he admired the Briton’s efforts outside of the sport. The Monegasque believes Hamilton is as much competition as any other driver on the track but was an inspiration for him in his younger years.

Asked about how Lewis Hamilton inspired him, Leclerc said:

“I grew up watching Formula 1 and obviously Lewis was a part of the drivers always on top and fighting for Championships, so he’s definitely a part of me dreaming of becoming a Formula 1 driver one day. And I think of what he’s doing now, he’s going over the ‘only a driver’ kind of thing and he’s doing many more things outside of Formula 1 that are helping Formula 1 to expand even more – so it’s great to have him."

"Having said that, whenever I put on the helmet, Lewis is a driver like every other and I try to beat him as much as the others. But it’s great to have him on the grid. I think it’s amazing for the sport," Leclerc added.

Having won in Silverstone on eight occasions already, Lewis Hamilton will drive once again for the 17th time in his career on Sunday, July 9. Despite the lack of pace against his rivals, the British champion is looking forward to a better result on his home ground.

The seven-time world champion will be starting seventh on the grid, behind his fellow British teammate George Russell, who starts sixth. The Mercedes champion is currently fourth in the driver’s championship with a total of 106 points.

