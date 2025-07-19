  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Zak Brown breaks silence on Christian Horner’s sudden Red Bull exit

Zak Brown breaks silence on Christian Horner’s sudden Red Bull exit

By Samson Ero
Published Jul 19, 2025 21:39 GMT
Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Christian Horner and Zak Brown during the Formula 1 2025 Testing in Bahrain - Source: Getty

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has recently weighed in on the dismissal of Christian Horner from the Red Bull Racing outfit. The 53-year-old American, as reported by motorsports journalist Tim Hauraney, detailed that he wasn’t outright surprised by the dismissal of the Red Bull boss.

Ad

Horner, whose sacking was announced days after the conclusion of the Silverstone Grand Prix, had been at the helm of affairs at the Milton Keynes team for over two decades. The 51-year-old, however, had become a divisive figure, particularly in the final months of his stint at Red Bull.

F1 insider Tim Hauraney, shared a glimpse into his conversation with Zak Brown on X. He wrote:

“Spoke with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. I asked him if he was surprised about RBR letting Christian Horner go. He explained that he wasn’t surprised by the result but was surprised by the timing of it. We’ll have more on this later today.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Before the commencement of the 2024 season, the British motorsports executive was accused of inappropriate and controlling behaviour by a female employee. His plight was further compounded by a dip in on-track performance by the Red Bull team. The team's performance struggles were worsened by the alleged fallout with Max Verstappen’s camp.

However, despite the controversies that marred the final stretch of Christian Horner’s tenure at Red Bull, he left the team as one of the most successful team principals in the history of Formula 1, second only to former McLaren boss Ron Dennis in terms of most Grand Prix wins.

Ad

How Max Verstappen reacted to Christian Horner’s dismissal

Max Verstappen paid tribute to Christian Horner following his dismissal from the Red Bull Racing outfit. The 27-year-old driver took to his X page to pen a heartfelt tribute to the outgoing team boss.

Verstappen, who achieved four world championships under the leadership of the former Red Bull CEO, wrote:

“From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!”
Ad
Ad

Max Verstappen made his debut in Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing’s sister outfit, Toro Rosso, in 2015—a feat which he owes largely to Christian Horner and the Milton Keynes team hierarchy. The Dutch driver would eventually be promoted to the Red Bull outfit in place of Daniil Kvyat during the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix—a race which he would end up winning.

Through the 10 years the pair worked together, Verstappen would achieve several successes, including 65 race victories, 44 pole positions, 117 podium finishes, and, to crown it all, four consecutive world championships.

Following Horner’s dismissal, however, the Red Bull team announced Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies would take over as team boss of the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

About the author
Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications