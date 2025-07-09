Hours after Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull Racing, Ralf Schumacher stated that Max Verstappen's father and Horner had a heated argument at the British GP. The Dutchman's father has had a rocky relationship with Horner for the past few seasons, with him also publicly attacking his role.

Verstappen bagged the pole position at Silverstone but failed to make any real impact. He complained about the Red Bull challenger consistently throughout the weekend.

Naturally, P5 finish at Silverstone did not sit well with Max Verstappen and his team. Schumacher has now stated that there was a big verbal spat after the race. He said on the Boxengasse-podcast,

"There was another argument or a heated exchange, at least visually and verbally between Jos Verstappen, Christian Horner, and the press officer. You could see that Jos was anything but happy with the situation".

He also weighed in about understanding Jos Verstappen's point of view and added,

"I understand it too. For me, Christian Horner is also a bit of a difficult person. I have to say that. He just failed to keep the team together well, which is not always easy, of course. But I also think his behavior now, I can only refer to myself, but he can't really deal with criticism."

Red Bull announced early Wednesday morning about Horner's departure from the team after 20 years. However, they could be handed another dagger blow as new reports suggest Mercedes are ready to launch a €102,000,000 Max Verstappen move.

Max Verstappen's manager breaks silence on Christian Horner firing by Red Bull

Red Bull ace Max Verstappen's manager has spoken out after Christian Horner's dismissal from the team. Horner was the first and only TP of the team since its inception in 2005. However, things started to crumble at the Austrian team over the last couple of years, including Horner's misconduct scandal with a Red Bull member.

While Max Verstappen has not released a public statement yet, his Manager Raymond Vermeulen stated,

"We were informed in advance by Red Bull's management that this decision had been made,"

"It's up to Red Bull to provide further explanation regarding the reasons. We continue to look at the sporting side and are looking for more performance so we can return to the top. In that regard, nothing will change."

Red Bull lost the constructors' championship last year to McLaren after dominating for a few seasons. They currently sit fourth on the WCC table with 172 points, with Verstappen scoring 165 of those.

The Silly Season just got a lot more interesting, and it remains to be seen whether Horner will return to the sport immediately or take a break. Which team should Horner go to next, in your opinion?

