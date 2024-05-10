Zak Brown on why Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri constitute the best driver line up in F1

McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently explained why he thinks Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's pairing is the best in the entire F1 grid. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are one of the youngest driver lineups on the F1 grid. However, they are by no means slower than more seasoned racers.

Lando Norris has been on 16 podiums in his career and has been consistent in his performance in recent times. He recently won his long-awaited first F1 race at Miami, where he outpaced defending world champion Max Verstappen.

On the other hand, Oscar Piastri joined F1 in 2023 and instantly impressed the grid with his pace. He kept up with more experienced Norris and even won his first sprint race. He scored 97 points on his debut season, which was only second to Lewis Hamilton's points in his first season back in 2007.

Speaking on F1's Beyond the Grid podcast, Zak Brown claimed that the Norris-Piastri pairing is the best in the business. McLaren's head explained that their age, speed, commitment, and the length of their contracts make them better than any other duo.

"I think we do, I think we do. If you take their speed and their age, their commitment to the team, our commitment to them, the length of the agreement, yeah, there's not another driver combination out there I'd want other than the two guys we've got," said Brown (13:00).

Lando Norris feels both he and Oscar Piastri will push each other to greater heights

Lando Norris recently talked about how Oscar Piastri was gradually getting accustomed to F1 and how both can push each other to improve. Speaking to Sky Sports, the British driver stated that Piastri gave tough competition right from his debut season and has improved in 2024.

"Last year was already a very tough competition. He (Piastri) has obviously improved, because it's second year he's a bit more comfortable. He looked comfortable last year but now he's probably even more comfortable," Norris said.

Norris added that both he and the Australian youngster would challenge each other on track, which in turn would help both to improve.

"He's doing a strong job and he did since day one last year already, so I don't expect anything different. He's going to push me, I'm going to push him and I look forward to our battles together," he added.

As of now, Lando Norris is fourth in the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with 83 points, while Oscar Piastri is down in sixth with 41 points.