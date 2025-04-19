Zak Brown makes his expectations for Sunday clear amid Lando Norris’ qualifying debacle

By Siddharth Koyal
Modified Apr 19, 2025 19:23 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lando Norris leaves the medical centre following his Q3 crash with Zak Brown during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 19, 2025 - Source: Getty

Earlier today, Lando Norris suffered a disappointing end to his qualifying efforts for tomorrow's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after crashing into the wall during the Q3 period, putting him in the middle of the grid. Now, Zak Brown, team principal of McLaren, has made his prediction for Norris' performance during the race, stating that with a single pit stop and a possible safety car, he'll be fast enough. Brown has also advised that the Briton should just be focused on the race and not worry about qualifying.

Ad

At the exit on turn five, the McLaren driver jumped over the kerb, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle and collide with the barriers. Zak Brown, speaking about his expectations from his driver, said [via Junaid Samodien on X]:

"Just focus on the race tomorrow. Probably a one stop and a highly likely to be a safety car. He be quick then where he qualified"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After his qualifying performance put him in P6 for the race in Bahrain, Lando Norris was able to climb up and score a third-place finish. The British driver was probably hoping for a better start for this weekend's GP, after he made it into Q2 with a time of 1:27.805, which was followed by a 1:27.481 that put him at the top for the Q3 session. However, his crash during will now see him start the event from tenth place on the grid. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, will be starting in second place after consistently being in the top three of every qualifying period.

Ad

Max Verstappen will be the pole-sitter for the race, and behind Piastri is George Russell, followed by Charles Leclerc, Kimi Antonelli, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda, and Pierre Gasly, making up the grid ahead of Lando Norris for tomorrow's race.

Lando Norris lets the expletives fly after the Turn 5 crash

Lando Norris driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes in the pit lane during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 19, 2025 - Source: Getty
Lando Norris driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes in the pit lane during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 19, 2025 - Source: Getty

After Lando Norris hit the wall during the third qualifying period at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit earlier today, he first radioed his team to let them know he was okay, but then beat himself up for his errors. After the difficult Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend, Norris was self-critical about his performance, and the Briton didn't hold back on the thoughts of starting P10 on Sunday.

Ad
"a f**king idiot," Norris called himself on the radio. [via RacingNews365]

Heading into tomorrow's race, Lando Norris continues to lead the fight for the drivers' championship, having accumulated a total of 77 points. However, the margin between him and his teammate, Oscar Piastri, who sits in second place in the standings, is only three points. Current pole sitter Max Verstappen is also only eight points behind Norris, so he (Norris) will have to fight hard tomorrow to keep his lead in the standings.

About the author
Siddharth Koyal

Siddharth Koyal

Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.

With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.

Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.

Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications