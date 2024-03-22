Zak Brown signs a long-term extension with McLaren

McLaren recently announced a new long-term contract extension with their CEO, Zak Brown, that stretches until 2030.

The Briton joined McLaren Racing back in 2016 as an executive director for the team's technology group and was promoted to the CEO position in 2018 as part of the ongoing operational restructure in the company. Under his tenure, the racing wing of the company flourished as they delved into the IndyCar, Formula E, and Extreme E series.

In an official statement announcing his extension, Zak Brown expressed his delight at working with the Woking-based team. He gave an uplifting message and promised to push boundaries and deliver performance on the track.

"I am thrilled to continue leading McLaren Racing and to be a part of such a historic race team. It is a privilege to work alongside the talented men and women across McLaren Racing's different race series. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of motorsport and strive for the highest performance on and off the track," Brown said.

Before Zak Brown joined the British F1 team, his main focus was on the United Autosport team, which he co-owned with racing driver Richard Dean. In his younger days, Brown also raced in several series and reached the British Formula 3 series.

Zak Brown makes a bold claim about McLaren's driver lineup

Zak Brown has claimed that McLaren's driver lineup of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri is the best on the entire F1 grid.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri make for one of the youngest duo on the grid, with Piastri having only one F1 season under his belt. After the 2023 British GP, where their team brought major upgrades, they drastically improved and were impressive on the track. Hence, Zak Brown stated that his team had the best drivers on the current grid.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"You got to have the building blocks; you need the world's two greatest Grand Prix drivers [to win championships]. I think we've got the best driver line-up in Formula 1. We do have a little bit more runway with both."

In 2023, Lando Norris finished P6 in the drivers' standings with 205 points, while Oscar Piastri finished P9 with 97 points. Oscar Piastri had a brilliant debut season where he came close to breaking Lewis Hamilton's record of scoring the most points as a rookie.