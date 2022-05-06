"Zhou’s approach is the right one" - Alfa Romeo boss slams journalists who were 'very insulting' to Guanyu Zhou

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur has slammed the F1 media for being extremely critical of Guanyu Zhou at the start of his career.

The Frenchman believes the Chinese driver is the perfect team player with a team-oriented approach.

Speaking to the Motorsport Network, Vasseur said:

“Some [journalists] were, I believe, very insulting to Zhou at one point. What we have to keep in mind is that Zhou did a good job in F2. He got some pole positions, he won some of the best races. When you’re able to win in Bahrain or Silverstone, it’s not by chance, and Zhou’s approach is the right one.”

According to Vasseur, Zhou deserves to be in F1, considering his achievements in the junior series. The young rookie has often been slammed for being a pay driver in the sport.

Praising Zhou’s efforts, Vasseur said:

“He works hard, he’s at the factory every week we’re not [on the circuit]. He was with us [before the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix], he will come back afterwards. He is totally invested, totally dedicated, he works very hard and in F1, this approach or this part of the job becomes more and more important. The attitude is perfect, he is very team-oriented in his attitude, in his comments.”

Guanyu Zhou offered Valtteri Bottas to drive his car at the Barcelona test

Frederic Vasseur also revealed that Guanyu Zhou offered Valtteri Bottas his car in the Barcelona tests when the 32-year-old was unable to complete a session due to reliability issues.

Reflecting on the preseason test incident, the Alfa Romeo team principal said:

“In Barcelona, Valtteri [Bottas] was unable to complete a session due to reliability issues. On Sunday, we had [the shooting day] and Zhou went to Valtteri spontaneously and said to him, ‘Valtteri, you don’t didn’t drive last week. If you want, you can take my place [for filming] and drive the car.”

Vasseur then explained Zhou’s approach, saying:

“He’s very focused on the performance of the team and I think that’s part of the fact that the atmosphere is very positive. Valtteri is fully aware of that, because… I think it’s natural [for him] but I also spend my life reminding him that we have to have a strong team.”

Although Guanyu Zhou has scored only one point and Valtteri Bottas has scored 24 in the driver’s standings, the Finn reckons the rookie will improve further this season.

