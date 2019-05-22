×
Niki Lauda Tribute: Top 5 Wins of the Legend

Charanjot Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
6   //    22 May 2019, 00:21 IST

He was a well-respected member of the paddock and was a regular visitor to the Grand Prix weekends
Niki Lauda, one of the legends of Formula One lost his life on 20th May 2019 as he passed away in his sleep. He was a 3-time drivers champion and currently affiliated with Mercedes (he has 10 percent ownership of the team). Lauda was a regular figure in the paddock until last year when he needed to have a Lung transplant after suffering from a Lung infection. Niki is famously remembered for his comeback in 1976 when a crash in Nurburgring almost claimed his life but he was able to jump back into the car in just 42 days since the accident.

A well-respected figure, Niki Lauda was an inspirational figure for many in the F1 fraternity and would always be remembered as someone who spoke his mind without any fear. He also holds the distinction of being the only driver to win the title with both Ferrari and Mclaren. As a tribute to Niki, we revisit 5 of the best race wins of his career.

#1 1974 Spanish Grand Prix

It was the race which finally put Niki on the map in Formula One
In many ways, this was the race that put Niki on the map of Formula One. Everybody knew he was talented and had great skills when it came to car development. Yet he was still viewed as a pay driver who paid his way into F1. On Clay Regazzoni's reference, Enzo Ferrari had hired Niki.

And with his first win that too in the wet weather conditions after consistently fighting throughout the race with Ronnie Peterson and Jacky Ickx, Niki was able to establish himself as one of the top dogs in Formula One at that time.

Tags:
Mclaren-Renault F1 Scuderia Ferrari Niki Lauda
