"That was a unique feeling" - Red Bull boss Christian Horner reveals the biggest moment in his career so far

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner revealed that in his 18 years as team leader, his "biggest moment" was Sebastian Vettel's championship win at the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This marked Red Bull and Horner's first championship win. The team managed to secure four consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship titles up until the 2013 campaign.

As reported by grandprix247.com, the Red Bull boss said:

“Undoubtedly, the first time I won it. Yeah, I was 35, or something like that. And that was in the last race in Abu Dhabi, against the ultimate Sebastian Vettel. That was a unique feeling. And it was one of the rare races that Dietrich Mateschitz would actually come to. So for him to be there was very special.”

Max Verstappen similarly claimed that his first world title was the one closest to his heart.

Red Bull convinced that Max Verstappen can still improve

Having secured his first championship title in 2021 after an intense battle against Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen seemed to breeze through to the top in 2022. He took his second championship title with four races to go at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutchman absolutely dominated last season, but Red Bull Chief Engineer Paul Monaghan still believes that Verstappen has the potential to further improve.

As reported by F1.com, Monaghan said:

“Max is technically extremely gifted. He did a lot of work as a youngster, often guided by his father [former F1 driver Jos], and you can see the legacy of that.”

“If you look at his record over the past seasons he’s been with us, it’s stunning. He wouldn’t achieve that if he wasn’t an exceptional driver. And can he improve? Yes, of course he can. He might not thank me for saying that. I think there are areas he can get a little bit better. He’ll dig into himself and think what could he do better for a season, and it’s up to us to give him a car to go and demonstrate those skills.”

For the first time since 2013, the Austrians managed to secure a constructors' championship title in 2022 at the US Grand Prix.

