"I think it will be different"- Here's why Max Verstappen feels his second F1 title will be 'less emotional' than the first one 

Max Verstappen admitted that a second title would certainly be "less emotional" than the first. He claims that most 'firsts' of his F1 career have had a special place in his heart, be it his first race win or his first title.

Speaking to Channel 4, Max Verstappen described how a potential second world championship title would feel different than his maiden win:

"I think it will be less emotional if it would happen. It's the same as the first race. When I entered my first [F1] race, it was the most emotional 'win' from of all of them, aside from the World Championship win."

The Dutchman confessed that his focus remains on maintaining his lead in the championship after the summer break, rather than on the possibility of winning the title by the end of the season:

"I also prefer not to really think about that yet. We're on a good run, but we have to keep it going."

Max Verstappen currently enjoys a whopping 80-point advantage over Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings. If the Red Bull driver continues his form over the remaining races, it is very likely that he will be adding a second title to his name this season.

Max Verstappen has the potential to be "one of the best of all time," says former F1 driver

Former McLaren driver Pedro de la Rosa believes that Max Verstappen is capable of becoming one of the greatest F1 drivers in the history of the sport.

Speaking to RacingNews365.com, the Spaniard said:

"I think Max has everything it takes to become one of the best of all time in Formula 1. He has all the qualities, that's for sure. Only time will tell which teams he will drive for and how competitive those teams will be in the next 10 years. But Max has everything it takes to become the best."

He admitted that there are several exceptional drivers on the current grid. Nonetheless, he maintains that the 24-year-old has proven to be racing at the "highest level":

"I think he is the best driver at the moment. But let's not forget Hamilton, [Fernando] Alonso and Leclerc and I also have a lot of respect for drivers like [Lando] Norris, [George] Russell or [Carlos] Sainz, who are at a high level. If I had to choose a driver who is peaking and reaching his highest level right now, it would be Max."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is convinced that Verstappen has the potential to win multiple world championship titles in the future.

