One key strength of each F1 team on the grid

The 2024 F1 grid will feature 10 teams (just like it has for a while now). The new technical regulations aim to bring the field closer. For a long time, the F1 grid was divided into three different classes -- the frontrunners, the midfield, and the backmarkers.

The new regulations aim to close down the gap between these three different sets and make things more competitive. While something like this will take time and it could play a role in impacting the DNA of the teams in the long term, there's something to be said about the unique traits of these teams in the short term.

For instance, what is the one key strength of each of these teams? Let's take a look.

Key strength of each F1 team on the grid

Red Bull

Red Bull's key strength has to be its relentless pursuit of perfection. That's what the team strives for and that's what has made the team so brilliant in how it continues to win.

Mercedes

When we talk about Mercedes, the one thing that stands out more than anything else is the team's hunger. The team has won 8 of the last 10 championships but since it has lost the last two, you see the team not sitting on its laurels and is rather focussed on getting back to winning.

Ferrari

For Ferrari, it has to be the passion. The F1 fan that follows the Italian squad has not had the best of days for a long time now but even then, just like the Tifossi that throngs Maranello during a car launch, the team has so much passion for racing and winning that it is almost contagious.

McLaren

For now, it does appear that McLaren seems to have the underdog mentality when it comes to F1. The team hasn't won a title since Lewis Hamilton achieved it in 2008.

The team has also been almost written off by many in the process. Having said that, it still bounces back and does a brilliant job of keeping the wheels rolling and proving everyone wrong.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin is a team that has been building a DNA right now essentially since it is one of the more younger squads in F1. Having said that, one thing that stands out for the team is its giant-killing capabilities. That's something that has been there since the Force India days and there were moments in 2023 when it came to the fore.

Alpine

It's really hard to fish for the strengths of a team that has fired its team principal and sporting director in quick succession with nobody to replace him. Having said that, one thing that stands out for Alpine is that even when the chips don't fall where they should, the team still has a robust baseline and is still a strong team nonetheless.

Williams

There's one thing that stands out about Williams and this was truly brought to the fore by its new leader James Vowles when he narrated a story about how the factory was willing to work overnight to get the upgrade ready.

This team has struggled due to a lack of guidance and leadership at the top for all these years. With Vowles, it's safe to say that the team is determined to get back to respectability.

AlphaTauri

For AlphaTauri or whatever the team would be called next season, arguably the biggest strength has to be its association with Red Bull. With help from the best team on the grid, one can expect that the F1 car should at least be decent next season.

Sauber

For Sauber, things might not look good right now. The results are poor and the driver lineup is not the most inspiring either. Having said that, there's more to it than what's going on in the background with Andreas Seidl. The CEO of the team that would soon be called Audi is the team's X-factor, and we might need to wait and see what changes he brings to the squad.

Haas

In some way, Haas is similar to AlphaTauri because the nature of the association that the Italian team will have with Red Bull is similar to what the American team has with Ferrari. As Guenther Steiner said recently, Haas would be hoping for a strong Ferrari in 2024 as that would trickle down in making the American team more compatible.