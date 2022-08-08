One-of-a-kind McLaren F1 up for auction

A one-of-a-kind McLaren F1 car is up for auction at the legendary RM Sotheby's auction house. The reportedly 'one-of-one' car has a different set of headlights, with a set borrowed from the BMW Z1 Roadster.

The team's incredibly rich and competitive history in the sport found its way into 1992's stellar McLaren F1 which has captured the hearts of car enthusiasts and race drivers alike ever since. The car remains one of the fastest cars in history, having been built to be blisteringly fast around the track by design. The car features a central seating position, reminiscent of single-seater F1 cars, and also features a whole load of carbon fiber to save weight.

This particular car, Chassis 059, was the first and only car to have an alternate headlight design, which was put in place because the original car allegedly had weak headlights. Since only 64 F1s were ever built, this particular car is especially valuable and will likely sell for millions at the upcoming auction.

Bidding will take place for 48 hours and will start at 4:00 p.m. PT on August 18, 2022. This particular car is only a two-owned car with less than 16,400 miles on the odometer.

Lando Norris claims he knows what he signed up for at McLaren

Meanwhile, in the sport of F1, Lando Norris has claimed he knew exactly what he signed up for when he chose to drive for McLaren. The driver claims he is not expecting to fight for podiums every weekend. In 13 rounds of racing, the Briton has only failed to score points on three occasions, including his unfortunate retirement at the 2022 F1 Miami GP after being caught out by Pierre Gasly. Norris also has McLaren's only podium and top-three start of 2022, with both coming at the 2022 F1 Imola GP.

Speaking in an interview with Channel 4 in the UK, the 22-year-old said:

“I love it there, always want to be quicker, I always want a quick car, but I knew what I signed up to of course. I knew it was going to take some time, I’m not expecting this year that we’re going to be winning and scoring podiums every weekend.”

The Briton is known to consistently outperform his older and more experienced teammate Daniel Ricciardo in the same machinery, leading to widespread criticism of the latter. Fans of the driver are expecting to see more stellar performances from the 22-year-old driver once the sport resumes at the end of the month.

