Raikkonen's book reveals his childhood stories

Deep Roy Choudhury
CONTRIBUTOR
News
98   //    21 Aug 2018, 03:49 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
Kimi Raikkonen

Formula One pilot, Kimi Raikkonen's book has been released in Finland and has been cruising on its sales. Raikkonen is a known figure in Finland and people have shown great interest in his recently launched book 'The Unknown Kimi Raikkonen'. Kimi's book reveals a lot about his personal life which until now was hidden from the world. Kimi's book is authored by Kari Hotakainen.

My story so far. Available in Finnish and Swedish 16.8.2018. Other languages soon after.

A post shared by Kimi Räikkönen (@kimimatiasraikkonen) on

In the book, Kimi tells the world how his life transited from a very poor background to a millionaire who drives for Scuderia Ferrari, he revealed that he grew up in a house where there was no toilet inside the house. Kimi also shared his financial problems during his teenage era

“(My brother) Rami was my mechanic. We drove an old van to the races... already then I grasped that, goddammit, dad and mum had put in all their money and when we got there I felt like I wasn’t going to make it anywhere,” he shared.

The book also tells us in 1999, at 20 years old, he marked an agreement to drive in the British Formula Renault arrangement yet needed to join Finland's mandatory military administration that year. Here Raikkonen writes about one event where subsequent to coming back to his battalion late and drunk he figured he would be scrutinised and may miss a race so he absconded from the army early in the day to keep away from reprimand.

“They started calling after me ... They were mad because on top of being drunk and late I had also escaped, but we were just lying on the beach drinking beer,” he wrote.

At last, he said he made an arrangement with the military that he would be permitted to race on his return. Raikkonen's celebration continued at Lotus and he recollects a period in 2012 when he drank for 16 days in succession between F1 Grands Prix in Bahrain and Spain.

The book's first release was sold out in Raikkonen's local Finland and the distribution rights in 10 different countries have been sold with an English version anticipated that would be out in October.

Deep Roy Choudhury
CONTRIBUTOR
silent guy with ray of hopes
