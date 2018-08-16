Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1: Raikkonen's Biography launched today, English version out on his 39th Birthday

Shahid Salman
ANALYST
Feature
96   //    16 Aug 2018, 15:48 IST

T
The Cover photo of Kimi Raikkonen's Biography

The Iceman and his wife Minttu Raikkonen have attended a special launch event for the Formula 1 star’s biography, which has been released today.

Kimi Raikkonen is undoubtedly one the biggest sports star in Finland, the focus of the media is on the Raikkonens today. Both Kimi and Minttu are at the Restaurant Wallis in Helsinki where a live press event is taking place and being streamed by Finnish broadcaster MTV3 according to Scuderia Fans.

Kimi being the oldest driver in the current F1 grid, and one of the most experienced. The Iceman remains a fan favorite due to his distinctive personality. Raikkonen entered Formula 1 with merely 23 car races under his belt and immediately attracted the attention of big teams like Ferrari & McLaren Mercedes. He replaced the former World Champion Mika Hakkinen after just one season, he has witnessed the evolution of F1 in the last 2 decades and driven various machines ranging from the V10s, V8s, the current era Hybrids. Kimi has been a part of the big names in the sport such as McLaren, Ferrari, Sauber & Lotus.

As Ferrari’s most recent World Champion (2007), Raikkonen remains incredibly popular in the sport. He still remains at the pinnacle of performance in F1 especially with his consistent podiums so far this season. With such an incredible career behind him, Kimi has authorized Finnish author Kari Hotakainen to write an intimate biography about his life.

The Finnish language edition of the Biography has released today, the English language translation is due out through Simon & Schuster on October 18th, the day before Raikkonen’s 39th birthday.

This book fundamentally speaks about Raikkonen’s career as a Formula 1 driver, as well as his short break from F1 as he drove in the World Rally Championship before his successful return to F1 with Lotus in 2012. Exclusive photographs from Raikkonen’s own personal collection will also be included in the book.

Mclaren-Renault F1 Scuderia Ferrari Kimi Raikkonen F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Shahid Salman
ANALYST
Motorsport journalist with the experience behind the wheels | Winner Raid the Himalaya, Dakshin Dare and National Rallies | Formula1 Fanatic
