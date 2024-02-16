Ranked: 2024 F1 car liveries from best to worst

The 2024 F1 livery season has finally ended after reigning world champions Red Bull launched their highly anticipated RB 20 on February 15.

The Austrian team's concept caught everyone by surprise but their design for the livery was the least shocking thing. This year most of the teams went for similar designs, with many opting for varying degrees of carbon fibre on their liveries.

Below is the list of this year's liveries ranked from best to worst:

#1 Ferrari F1

The Italian team is known for its eye-catching red liveries, with this season being no different. But Ferrari decided to ditch their red and black design from the last two seasons and went for more red with hints of yellow and white.

Some fans pointed out that the SF-24 might be an ode to their Le Mans-winning car, while some claimed that the yellow signified their association with Shell but it looks stunning in all its glory.

#2 Williams F1

The Grove-based outfit was among the first teams to launch their cars in February. Williams decided to continue with their blue liveries which they adopted in the 2022 season but went a bit darker in some areas of the car which complemented the teams' colors well.

The livery will also stick out from the crowd as the teams' drivers will be in white overalls.

#3 Mercedes F1

The Silver Arrows returned to their roots by introducing green and silver variations on the livery with black still being the most prominent color. The introduction of a more striking and colorful nose will be a nice change for the fans watching on the track as it would be easy to disguise amongst the other darker liveries.

#4 Visa Cash App RB

The newly branded Faenza-based outfit was the talk of the town ahead of the 2024 season with its rather unusual name. But the conversation shifted slightly when they released their gorgeous blue with a hint of silver on their livery that was reminiscent of the teams' Toro Rosso days.

#5 Stake F1 team

The newly rebranded Stake F1 team introduced their new colors for the Hinwil-based outfit after they took over the naming rights ahead of the 2024 season from Alfa Romeo. The fluorescent green on the outlines of black carbon fiber is hard to miss for any fan.

But despite the eye-popping nature of the color, it complements the carbon fiber on the livery.

#6 McLaren

It was not a surprise that the McLaren F1 team stuck to their papaya roots for yet another season but the brightness of the color while complementing the carbon fiber on the livery sticks out a bit too much.

Fans were generally satisfied by the 2024 challenger as they decided to ditch the blue from the previous season but the large portions of the carbon fiber were negative for some.

#7 Red Bull F1

The lack of change in the color pattern or the design of the Red Bull RB20 livery was the least surprising thing for the fans of the team.

But despite the deep blue with yellow and red on top being the company colors, the overall design has become quite old as the team has been using it for the last two decades.

#8 Aston Martin F1

There is barely any difference visible to the fans between the designs of the AMR23 and AMR24 when Aston Martin launched their livery.

The British Green does not really stick out from the crowd in the night and becomes darker than intended.

#9 Alpine F1

Despite launching two separate liveries (one being the blue and the other being the BWT Pink), Alpine was criticized for the amount of carbon fiber on the car.

They decided to ditch the clever use of the French flag from the previous years and went for a very basic blue outline for their regular livery and pink for the special BWT livery that they will use in the eight races in 2024.

#10 Haas F1

The only American team once again failed to impress fans with their livery ahead of the 2024 season. Haas decided to ditch the large portions of white and introduced a significant amount of anthracite with the team's logo being in white.

The whole design of the livery was largely unimpressive which would not bode well for the team as they are anticipating another tough season.