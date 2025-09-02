Ranked: 2025 grid based on F1 penalty points from the most to the fewest before the 2025 Italian GP

The F1 penalty points system has now become a staple of the sport, where there is a proper methodology in place to keep the driving standards above a threshold. As a part of the system, we have drivers getting penalty points for on-track transgressions.

These transgressions could be anything from dangerous driving, causing a collision, etc. Often, the number of penalty points is also an indication of some of the driving standards employed, as there are often a few drivers who tend to have a lot more of these points compared to others.

As we head to the F1 Italian GP, let's take a look at how the drivers stack up in terms of penalty points as we rank them from the most to the least.

Ranking the 2025 drivers on the basis of F1 penalty points

#1. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 9

Verstappen is at the top on these standings with 9 F1 penalty points.

Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)

#2. Ollie Bearman

Penalty Points: 8

Ollie Bearman needs to be very careful on how he approaches racing, as he's also getting close to the dreaded 12 F1 penalty points mark.

Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires 6 July 2026)

Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).

#3. Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 6

Lance Stroll finds himself in 3rd with 6 F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#3. Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 6

Championship leader and now favorite Oscar Piastri also has 6 F1 penalty points.

Two points: Erratic Braking in front of Max Verstappen before a restart (expires on July 6, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)

#3. Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 6

Liam Lawson has the same number of points as Oscar and Lance.

One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#6. Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 5

Yuki Tsunoda finds himselt 6th in the standings.

One point: Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the 2025 F1 British GP (expires on July 6, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto during the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)

Two points: Overtaking under red flag conditions in the 2025 F1 Canadian GP (expires on June 14, 2026)

#7. Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 4

By picking up 2 more F1 penalty points during the Dutch GP, now Carlos Sainz is at P7.

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson in the Dutch GP (expires on August 31, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

#8. Kimi Antonelli

Penalty Points: 4

Kimi Antonelli is now in P8 with 4 F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc in the 2026 F1 Dutch GP (expires on August 31, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Max Verstappen in the 2026 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)

#9. Franco Colapinto

Penalty Points: 3

Franco Colapinto is currently at 3 F1 penalty points as the Argentinian continues to be under pressure at Alpine.

One point: Pushing a driver off the track in the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on Jun 29, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on Oct 27, 2025)

#10. Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 3

Title contender Lando Norris has 3 points so far and is 10th in the standings.

Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expiring on December 1, 2025)

#12. Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 2

Once very close to getting banned, Gasly only has 2 points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz at the Hungarian GP (expires on August 3, 2026)

#13. Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 2

Nico Hulkenberg has 2 F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)

#14. Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 2

Alex Albon has 2 points to his name and is 14th in the standings.

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#15. Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 1

Charles Leclerc has one point to his name that he picked up in Hungary.

One point: Erratic driving while defending against George Russell in the F1 Hungarian GP(expires on August 3, 2026)

#16. George Russell

Penalty Points: 1

George Russell has a point to his name that he picked up in Qatar last season.

One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

