Ranked: 2025 grid based on F1 penalty points from the most to the fewest before the 2025 Japanese GP

The F1 penalty points system was introduced to help improve driving standards in the series. The system was introduced in 2014 and points have been given to drivers on the basis of their transgressions. These could range from dangerous driving, causing a collision, pushing a driver off track etc. Since 2014, we have only seen one driver get banned or cross the threshold of 12 penalty points.

Ad

Kevin Magnussen is the only driver who has crossed this 12 penalty points threshold so far. He did so last season and was subsequently banned for a race.

As we head into the F1 Japanese GP, how do the drivers stack up in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look as we rank them from the worst offenders to the least.

Ranking the 2025 drivers on the basis of F1 penalty points

#1 Max Verstappen

Ad

Trending

Penalty Points: 8

Max Verstappen has eight penalty points to his name, with the reigning world champion most recently accruing two for his collision with Oscar Piastri at last season's Abu Dhabi GP.

One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

Ad

#2 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 5

Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso is second on this list, having collected 5 F1 penalty points over the last 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track at the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on April 20, 2025)

#3 Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 4

Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)

Ad

#4 Jack Doohan

Penalty Points: 4

Jack Doohan had a difficult Chinese GP and accrued four F1 penalty points during the race weekend.

Two points: Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto at the Chinese GP Sprint (expires on March 22, 2026)

Two points: Pushing Isack Hadjar off the track at the Chinese GP (expires on March 23, 2026)

#5 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 4

Stroll has collected a total of four F1 penalty points in the past 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

Ad

#6 Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 4

McLaren's Oscar Piastri collected two F1 penalty points at the Abu Dhabi GP for contact with Franco Colapinto, and his total is now at four.

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)

#7 Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 3

Ocon has picked up three F1 penalty points in the last 12 months.

Ad

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP (expires on May 27, 2025)

One point: Unsafe release during the Miami GP (expires on May 4, 2025)

#8 Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 3

Lando Norris has three F1 penalty points at the moment.

Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expiring on December 1, 2025)

#9 Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 2

Lawson has two penalty points. He got them for causing a collision at the F1 Qatar GP.

Ad

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#10 Ollie Bearman

Penalty Points: 2

Bearman has two penalty points to his name going into this weekend's race in Japan.

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).

#11 Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 2

Albon has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

Ad

#12 Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 1

The former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has one F1 penalty point.

One point: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 F1 Miami GP (expires on May 5, 2025)

#13 George Russell

Penalty Points: 1

Mercedes star driver Russell has one penalty point to his name.

One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#14 Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Leclerc has managed to keep a clean slate over the last 12 months.

Ad

#15 Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 0

Leclerc's new Ferrari teammate, Lewis Hamilton, also has a clean slate going into the Japanese GP.

#16 Kimi Antonelli

Penalty Points: 0

Kimi Antonelli has a clean slate at the moment.

#17 Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Gasly doesn't have any F1 penalty points to his name.

#18 Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 0

Tsunoda has a clean slate going into his Red Bull Racing debut.

#19 Isack Hadjar

Penalty Points: 0

Hadjar has a clean slate going into his third race.

Ad

#20 Gabriel Bortoleto

Penalty Points: 0

Bortoleto has a clean slate heading into this weekend's race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback