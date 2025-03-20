Ranked: 2025 grid based on F1 penalty points from the most to the fewest ahead of the 2025 Chinese GP 

The F1 Penalty points system has played a major role in helping keep the driving standards in the sport under check. This system was originally put in place 11 years back due to a dip in driving standards during the early 2010s.
A driver will receive a one-race ban on reaching 12 penalty, a punishment ony Kevin Magnussen has received since the rules' inception. As F1 action moves to the F1 Chinese GP, let us take a look at how the drivers stand from most to the least penalty points.
Ranking the 2025 drivers on the basis of F1 penalty points
#1. Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 8
Verstappen has eight penalty points now with the driver receiving two more for his collision with Oscar Piastri.
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
#2. Fernando Alonso
Penalty Points: 8
Alonso has collected eight F1 penalty points, including two for his divebomb on Zhou Guanyu at the 2024 Austrian GP, which also resulted in a 10-second penalty.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)
- Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track at the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on April 20, 2025)
- Three points: "Potentially dangerous driving" against George Russell at the Australian GP (expires on March 24, 2025)
#3. Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 4
Stroll has accumulated four F1 penalty points in the past 12 months.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)
#4. Nico Hulkenberg
Penalty Points: 4
Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)
#5. Esteban Ocon
Penalty Points: 3
Ocon has gotten three F1 penalty points in the last 12 months.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP (expires on May 27, 2025)
- One point: Unsafe release during the Miami GP (expires on May 4, 2025)
#6. Lando Norris
Penalty Points: 3
Norris now has 3 F1 penalty points to his name.
- Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#7. Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 2
Oscar Piastri picked up 2 penalty points at the Abu Dhabi GP for contact with Franco Colapinto.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
#8. Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 2
Lawson has two penalty points for causing a collision at the F1 Qatar GP.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#9. Alex Albon
Penalty Points: 2
Albon has two F1 penalty points to his name.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#10. George Russell
Penalty Points: 1
Russell has one penalty point to his name now.
- One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#11. Carlos Sainz
Penalty Points: 1
Sainz has one penalty point for the contact he made while racing Oscar Piastri in the Miami GP.
- One point: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 F1 Miami GP (expires on May 5, 2025)
#12. Gabriel Bortoleto
Penalty Points: 0
Bortoleto has a clean slate heading into his first full season.
#13. Isack Hadjar
Penalty Points: 0
Hadjar has a clean slate going into the season.
#14. Yuki Tsunoda
Penalty Points: 0
Tsunoda has a clean slate going into the 2025 season.
#15. Ollie Bearman
Penalty Points: 0
Bearman has a clean slate heading into his first full season.
#16. Jack Doohan
Penalty Points: 0
Doohan doesn't have any F1 penalty points.
#17. Pierre Gasly
Penalty Points: 0
Gasly doesn't have any penalty points.
#18. Kimi Antonelli
Penalty Points: 0
Kimi Antonelli has a clean slate for now.
#19. Lewis Hamilton
Penalty Points: 0
Hamilton has a clean slate in the last 12 months.
#20. Charles Leclerc
Penalty Points: 0
Leclerc has maintained a clean slate over the last 12 months.