Ranked: 2025 grid based on F1 penalty points from the most to the fewest ahead of pre-season testing

By Charanjot Singh Kohli
Modified Feb 24, 2025 20:21 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

The F1 penalty points system has been put in place to keep the driving standards in the sport above a certain level. These were introduced in 2014 after the driving standards took a dip in early 2010s and there were quite a few incidents on-track. We even had Romain Grosjean getting banned in 2012 for the first-lap incident in Belgium.

As part of the Penalty Points system, drivers are given points based on the severity of their transgressions. These transgressions include dangerous driving, causing a collision etc. These points stay with the driver for 12 months after which they expire.

A driver who ends up accumulating 12 F1 penalty points faces a race ban. With the 2025 F1 pre-season on the horizon where does each driver stand in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.

Ranking the 2025 drivers on the basis of F1 Penalty points

#1. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 8

Verstappen has eight penalty points now with the driver receiving two more for his collision with Oscar Piastri.

  • One point: Driving unnecessarily in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
  • One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 2, 2025)
  • Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 28, 2025)
  • Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)
  • Two points: Causing a collision with Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 12, 2025)
#2. Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 8

Alonso has collected eight F1 penalty points, including two for his divebomb on Zhou Guanyu at the 2024 Austrian GP, which also resulted in a 10-second penalty.

  • Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)
  • Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track at the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on April 20, 2025)
  • Three points: "Potentially dangerous driving" against George Russell at the Australian GP (expires on March 24, 2025)
#3. Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 4

Stroll has accumulated four F1 penalty points in the past 12 months.

  • Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 2, 2025)
  • Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

#4. Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 4

Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points.

  • Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)
  • Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)
#5. Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 3

Ocon has gotten three F1 penalty points in the last 12 months.

  • Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP (expires on May 27, 2025)
  • One point: Unsafe release during the Miami GP (expires on May 4, 2025)

#6. Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 3

Norris now has 3 F1 penalty points to his name.

  • Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#7. Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 2

Oscar Piastri picked up 2 penalty points at the Abu Dhabi GP for contact with Franco Colapinto.

  • Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 12, 2025)

#8. Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 2

Lawson has two penalty points for causing a collision at the F1 Qatar GP.

  • Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 2, 2025)

#9. Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 2

Albon has two F1 penalty points to his name.

  • Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 2, 2025)

#10. George Russell

Penalty Points: 1

Russell has one penalty point to his name now.

  • One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#11. Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 1

Sainz has one penalty point for the contact he made while racing Oscar Piastri in the Miami GP.

  • One point: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 F1 Miami GP (expires on May 5, 2025)
#12. Gabriel Bortoleto

Penalty Points: 0

Bortoleto has a clean slate heading into his first full season.

#13. Isack Hadjar

Penalty Points: 0

Hadjar has a clean slate going into the off-season.

#14. Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 0

Tsunoda has a clean slate going into the 2025 season.

#15. Ollie Bearman

Penalty Points: 0

Bearman has a clean slate heading into his first full season.

#16. Jack Doohan

Penalty Points: 0

Doohan doesn't have any F1 penalty points.

#17. Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Gasly doesn't have any penalty points.

#18. Kimi Antonelli

Penalty Points: 0

Kimi Antonelli has a clean slate for now.

#19. Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 0

Hamilton has a clean slate in the last 12 months.

#20. Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Leclerc has maintained a clean slate over the last 12 months.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
