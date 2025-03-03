Ranked: 2025 grid based on F1 penalty points from the most to the fewest ahead of the season

The F1 penalty points system has been put in place to keep the driving standards in the sport above a certain level. These were introduced in 2014 after the driving standards took a dip in the early 2010s and there were quite a few incidents on track. We even had Romain Grosjean getting banned in 2012 for the first-lap incident in Belgium.

As part of the Penalty Points system, drivers are given points based on the severity of their transgressions. These transgressions could be dangerous driving, causing a collision, etc. These points stay with the driver for 12 months, after which they expire.

Any driver that ends up accumulating 12 F1 penalty points faces a race ban. As the F1 pre-season testing is done, how are drivers faring in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look as we rank them from the most points to the least.

Ranking the 2025 drivers based on F1 Penalty points

#1. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 8

Verstappen has eight penalty points now with the driver receiving two more for his collision with Oscar Piastri.

One point: Driving unnecessarily in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 2, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 28, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 12, 2025)

#2. Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 8

Alonso has collected eight F1 penalty points, including two for his divebomb on Zhou Guanyu at the 2024 Austrian GP, which also resulted in a 10-second penalty.

Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track at the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on April 20, 2025)

Three points: "Potentially dangerous driving" against George Russell at the Australian GP (expires on March 24, 2025)

#3. Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 4

Stroll has accumulated four F1 penalty points in the past 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 2, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

#4. Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 4

Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)

#5. Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 3

Ocon has gotten three F1 penalty points in the last 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP (expires on May 27, 2025)

One point: Unsafe release during the Miami GP (expires on May 4, 2025)

#6. Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 3

Norris now has 3 F1 penalty points to his name.

Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#7. Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 2

Oscar Piastri picked up 2 penalty points at the Abu Dhabi GP for contact with Franco Colapinto.

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 12, 2025)

#8. Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 2

Lawson has two penalty points for causing a collision at the F1 Qatar GP.

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 2, 2025)

#9. Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 2

Albon has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 2, 2025)

#10. George Russell

Penalty Points: 1

Russell has one penalty point to his name now.

One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#11. Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 1

Sainz has one penalty point for the contact he made while racing Oscar Piastri in the Miami GP.

One point: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 F1 Miami GP (expires on May 5, 2025)

#12. Gabriel Bortoleto

Penalty Points: 0

Bortoleto has a clean slate heading into his first full season.

#13. Isack Hadjar

Penalty Points: 0

Hadjar has a clean slate going into the off-season.

#14. Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 0

Tsunoda has a clean slate going into the 2025 season.

#15. Ollie Bearman

Penalty Points: 0

Bearman has a clean slate heading into his first full season.

#16. Jack Doohan

Penalty Points: 0

Doohan doesn't have any F1 penalty points.

#17. Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Gasly doesn't have any penalty points.

#18. Kimi Antonelli

Penalty Points: 0

Kimi Antonelli has a clean slate for now.

#19. Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 0

Hamilton has a clean slate in the last 12 months.

#20. Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Leclerc has maintained a clean slate over the last 12 months.

